Salt & Light Theatre Presents A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY: A MUSICAL REVUE WITH A DASH OF CHRISTMAS

The show will run November 14-16 at Brookside Ministries Church.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
Salt & Light Theatre Presents A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY: A MUSICAL REVUE WITH A DASH OF CHRISTMAS
This fall, a new community theatre in central PA, Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts, will present its premier theatrical event of "A Little Off-Broadway: A Musical Revue with a Dash of Christmas" directed by Pastor Ryan Brosious on November 14-16.

Enjoy decades of Broadway with well-loved songs performed in a concert-style show. You'll hear popular classics and some newer selections that will give you just a taste of each show, and you might even find some new favorites! We'll also kick off the holidays with our second act featuring a variety of Christmas songs you know and love. It'll be a little Broadway, a dash of Christmas, and a whole lot of fun for all ages with this Broadway-quality show.

All seating is general admission. Get tickets for the whole family online: seats online: www.saltandlighttheatre.org

Tickets

Performances will be held at Brookside Ministries Church in Shamokin Dam on Thursday, November 14 (7:00pm), Friday, November 15 (7:00pm), Saturday, November 16 (2:00pm). All seating is general admission--first come, first served. Tickets range $5-$10 and can be purchased online at saltandlighttheatre.org or at the door before performances until sold out.




