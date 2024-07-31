STYX Comes to the Hershey Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American rock band Styx will perform at Hershey Theatre on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

After more than two decades together on the road, Styx looks forward to performing as many shows as it can for as long as it can. The group, comprised of James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan, Will Evankovich and Terry Gowan, draws from over five decades of barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.StyxWorld.com.

