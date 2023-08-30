SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Fulton Theatre

Performances begin on September 13.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Photo 2 Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Cast Announced!
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 3 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 4 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre has announced the highly anticipated production of the uproarious musical comedy, Something Rotten! This Tony Award-nominated hit will open the Fulton’s 2023/24 Mainstage season, and is set to captivate audiences with its show-stopping musical numbers, hilarious one-liners, and energetic and colorful stage design, beginning on September 15, 2023 with previews September 13 and 14. This production of Something Rotten! is a co-production with Maine State Music Theatre, located in Brunswick, Maine.

Something Rotten! has received widespread acclaim for its originality, wit, and catchy score. The musical features music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. The original production was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, with a win for Christian Borle (Shakespeare) as Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Set in England during the Renaissance, Something Rotten! takes a hilarious spin on history as it follows the story of two struggling playwright brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to create a show that will outshine their contemporary, the legendary William Shakespeare. In their quest for theatrical fame, the brothers seek the help of a soothsayer, who foretells the future of musical theatre – an art form where actors suddenly burst into song and dance. The result is a side-splitting and toe-tapping journey that celebrates the magic of theatre while poking fun at the past.

Full cast includes: Alicia Babin (Ensemble, u/s Portia), Joshua Bellamy (Swing), Kelly Liz Bolick (Ensemble, Dance Captain), David Buergler (Ensemble, u/s Nick Bottom), Jordan De Leon (Nigel Bottom), Michael Di Liberto (Clapham, u/s Nostradamus), Stephane Duret (Minstrel), Kevin Earley (Portia’s Father/Brother Jeremiah), David Girolmo (Shylock), Lucy Godínez (Bea), Blake Hammond (Nostradamus), Tyler Hanes (Shakespeare), Hannah Hubbard (Ensemble), Stephanie Maloney (Ensemble, u/s Bea), Bryant Martin (Nick Bottom), Mateo Melendez (Ensemble), Carolyn Anne Miller (Portia), Dennis O’Bannion (Ensemble, u/s Clapham/Shylock/Brother Jeremiah), Michael Olaribigbe (Ensemble, u/s Minstrel), J.P. Qualters (Ensemble, u/s Shakespeare), Eric Rivas (Ensemble, u/s Nigel Bottom), Camila V. Romero (Swing).

The production and creative team include: Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Melody Valdez (Associate Music Director), Ryan B. Gibbs (Production Stage Manager), Amy M. Bertacini (Assistant Stage Manager), Charles S. Kading (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Kevin Jacob Koski (Costume Designer), Andrew Canning-Skinner (Props Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Bob Cline (Casting Director).




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates To Hold Annual Remembrance Day Photo
The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates To Hold Annual Remembrance Day

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates announce an evening of commemoration at their annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023, beginning at 6:00 PM at Brandywine Battlefield Park.

2
The State Theatre Is Seeking Qualified Evaluators For The 2024 FREDDY Awards Photo
The State Theatre Is Seeking Qualified Evaluators For The 2024 FREDDY Awards

State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. is seeking qualified evaluators for their Emmy Award winning FREDDY© Awards program which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theatre. The program runs from January to May. 

3
GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September Photo
GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, the classic thriller “Gaslight” by Patrick Hamilton.

4
FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to the Belmont Theatre in September Photo
FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to the Belmont Theatre in September

The Belmont Theatre welcomes you and your family to dive into the big blue world with Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr! This high energy musical, featuring some of the areas most talented youth age 18 and younger, will take place on the main stage September 15-17 and 21-24.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio!
Act 3 DeSales University (3/14-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Totem Pole Playhouse (8/19-9/03)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emerging Choreographers Concert 2023
Act 1 DeSales University (11/03-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
The Belmont Theatre (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Rock Sails By
Theatre Harrisburg - Krevsky Center (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You