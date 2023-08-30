SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre has announced the highly anticipated production of the uproarious musical comedy, Something Rotten! This Tony Award-nominated hit will open the Fulton’s 2023/24 Mainstage season, and is set to captivate audiences with its show-stopping musical numbers, hilarious one-liners, and energetic and colorful stage design, beginning on September 15, 2023 with previews September 13 and 14. This production of Something Rotten! is a co-production with Maine State Music Theatre, located in Brunswick, Maine.

Something Rotten! has received widespread acclaim for its originality, wit, and catchy score. The musical features music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. The original production was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, with a win for Christian Borle (Shakespeare) as Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Set in England during the Renaissance, Something Rotten! takes a hilarious spin on history as it follows the story of two struggling playwright brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to create a show that will outshine their contemporary, the legendary William Shakespeare. In their quest for theatrical fame, the brothers seek the help of a soothsayer, who foretells the future of musical theatre – an art form where actors suddenly burst into song and dance. The result is a side-splitting and toe-tapping journey that celebrates the magic of theatre while poking fun at the past.

Full cast includes: Alicia Babin (Ensemble, u/s Portia), Joshua Bellamy (Swing), Kelly Liz Bolick (Ensemble, Dance Captain), David Buergler (Ensemble, u/s Nick Bottom), Jordan De Leon (Nigel Bottom), Michael Di Liberto (Clapham, u/s Nostradamus), Stephane Duret (Minstrel), Kevin Earley (Portia’s Father/Brother Jeremiah), David Girolmo (Shylock), Lucy Godínez (Bea), Blake Hammond (Nostradamus), Tyler Hanes (Shakespeare), Hannah Hubbard (Ensemble), Stephanie Maloney (Ensemble, u/s Bea), Bryant Martin (Nick Bottom), Mateo Melendez (Ensemble), Carolyn Anne Miller (Portia), Dennis O’Bannion (Ensemble, u/s Clapham/Shylock/Brother Jeremiah), Michael Olaribigbe (Ensemble, u/s Minstrel), J.P. Qualters (Ensemble, u/s Shakespeare), Eric Rivas (Ensemble, u/s Nigel Bottom), Camila V. Romero (Swing).

The production and creative team include: Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Melody Valdez (Associate Music Director), Ryan B. Gibbs (Production Stage Manager), Amy M. Bertacini (Assistant Stage Manager), Charles S. Kading (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Kevin Jacob Koski (Costume Designer), Andrew Canning-Skinner (Props Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Bob Cline (Casting Director).