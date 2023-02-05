Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II: STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Gamut Theater

Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II: STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Gamut Theater

Now onstage at the Gamut Theater in Harrisburg, PA

Feb. 05, 2023  

In honor of Black History month, Gamut Theater and Sankofa African American Theatre Group partnered to present "Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward" from February 3rd to 12th. This story is an original play written and directed by Sharia Benn. It is the second installment of the story-telling series that dives into the African American lives of Harrisburg's historic old 8th Ward, which is where the state capital currently sits. You will meet Sarah and Joseph Bustle, Dr. Agnes Kemp, Alice Dunbar Nelson and many other change-makers that contributed to the African American history of Harrisburg's 8th Ward.

The talented ensemble cast includes Abby Carroll, Sydney E. Crutcher, Latreshia Lilly, and James Mitchell. Jimmy Kohlmann is the puppeteer for the Sankofa Bird who weaves together the stories. You will experience soulful gospel music, African American inspired movement, poetry, and letters as you are taken through the history of African American freedom seekers and allies. It is a performance I highly recommend, and you'll leave wanting to learn more.

The show is also being available to middle school and high school students in the area. Please stay following the show for the question-answer session as this show is meant to start a conversation exploring the legacy of African American history that continues beyond the month of February.




Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in M Photo
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in March
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a brunch event with cast members of the upcoming Theatre For Young Audiences production on Sunday March 4th at 10am.
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MO Photo
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS' BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MOVIE NIGHT
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a Dr. Seuss' Birthday Bash & Kids Movie Night on March 3rd. Attendees will participate in extra special fun Seuss activities and crafts led by our staff and watch DR. SEUSS' CAT IN THE HAT on the big screen in the Ritz Theater.
THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced At Ritz Theater & Performing Arts C Photo
THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced At Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, March 2
The Legend Vince Papale at the Ritz announced at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2.
MONTY PYTHONS SPAMALOT Musical Comedy Comes To Yorks Belmont Theatre Photo
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Musical Comedy Comes To York's Belmont Theatre
The Belmont Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy, Monty Python's SPAMALOT with a LIVE orchestra. 

From This Author - Sandra Harberger

Sandra Harberger has been onstage and back stage in a variety musicals and plays since she
was a child. As an adult, performing is is still part of her life. She is excited to be a reviewer fo... (read more about this author)


Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II: STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Gamut TheaterReview: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II: STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Gamut Theater
February 5, 2023

You will experience soulful gospel music, African American inspired movement, poetry, and letters as you are taken through the history of African American freedom seekers and allies. It is a performance I highly recommend. You'll leave wanting to learn more.
share