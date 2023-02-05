Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II: STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Gamut Theater

In honor of Black History month, Gamut Theater and Sankofa African American Theatre Group partnered to present "Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward" from February 3rd to 12th. This story is an original play written and directed by Sharia Benn. It is the second installment of the story-telling series that dives into the African American lives of Harrisburg's historic old 8th Ward, which is where the state capital currently sits. You will meet Sarah and Joseph Bustle, Dr. Agnes Kemp, Alice Dunbar Nelson and many other change-makers that contributed to the African American history of Harrisburg's 8th Ward.

The talented ensemble cast includes Abby Carroll, Sydney E. Crutcher, Latreshia Lilly, and James Mitchell. Jimmy Kohlmann is the puppeteer for the Sankofa Bird who weaves together the stories. You will experience soulful gospel music, African American inspired movement, poetry, and letters as you are taken through the history of African American freedom seekers and allies. It is a performance I highly recommend, and you'll leave wanting to learn more.

The show is also being available to middle school and high school students in the area. Please stay following the show for the question-answer session as this show is meant to start a conversation exploring the legacy of African American history that continues beyond the month of February.