Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Hershey Theater

Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Hershey Theater

Considered the funniest musical of all time---and I agree!

Register for Central Pennsylvania News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

The Book of Mormon is a contradiction in that it is both totally filthy and wonderfully wholesome at the same time. This leads to non-stop laughs, a few gasps, and a good feeling in the bottom of your heart when it is all over.

Sam McLellan stars as Elder Price, a clean-cut Mormom determined to do "big things" while on his mission trip to Uganda. Sam Nackman stars as Elder Cunninhgham, his dorky, awkward, sweet-but annoying sidekick. McLellan and Nackman have excellent chemistry and a perfect sense of timing. These characters are the Millennial Odd Couple, and the duo milks a lot of laughs experiencing the culture shock of their new assignment.

The culture shock leads to a lot of raunchy jokes about the very intense and explicit problems that the Ugandan people face and their blunt way of coping with them. Google the NSFW lyrics to "Hasa Diga Eebowai" for more information.

Berlande plays Nabulungi with a sweet innocence and playfulness. Its easy to see why Elder Cunningham wants to baptize her (and maybe also "baptize" her).

The pacing of this show is amazing and other musicals should take notes. It grabs your attention from the opening number and doesn't let go until the curtain call. It is joyous and exciting and fun.

Sets, costumes, orchestration, and the supporting cast are of the identical caliber and scale as its Broadway counterpart. This is not a watered-down road show.

Book of Mormon makes fun of everyone and everything equally. Many of the most hilarious bits are based in reality, which makes them even funnier. For a great night of entertainment, come to the Hershey theater with an open heart and an open mind.

Amen!


TodayTix


From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair eve... (read more about this author)


Review: FOR COLORED BOYZ at Fulton TheatreReview: FOR COLORED BOYZ at Fulton Theatre
September 19, 2022

it will get you talking and get you thinking. It will stay with you. Theater on Fulton's 4th floor is often more complex, more intense, and more thought-provoking than what is performed on the main stage. Past shows such as Blackbird, Sweat, and I Am My Own Wife are perfect examples of this mission. However, their current production of FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff takes those expectations to a whole new level.
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Fulton TheatreReview: KINKY BOOTS at Fulton Theatre
September 18, 2022

Kinky Boots is a show about acceptance, friendship, and making the best of a situation when faced with adversity.  Fulton’s current production exemplifies all of those facets and makes for a great night of theater.
Review: JOLENE: A DOLLY PARTON SONG CYCLE at Open Stage Of HarrisburgReview: JOLENE: A DOLLY PARTON SONG CYCLE at Open Stage Of Harrisburg
September 11, 2022

Who doesn’t love Dolly Parton?
Review: AMADEUS at EPACReview: AMADEUS at EPAC
September 11, 2022

With a performance that is complex, compelling, and sympathetic, Weinhold proves why he is among the biggest talents on the Central Pennsylvanian stage.
Review: THE ODD COUPLE-THE FEMALE VERSION at Little Theatre Of MechanicsburgReview: THE ODD COUPLE-THE FEMALE VERSION at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
September 6, 2022

What did our critic think of THE ODD COUPLE-THE FEMALE VERSION at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg? Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts a new spin on an old favorite with their recent production of The Odd Couple-The Female Version. The classic comedy by Neil Simon, tells the story of bickering roommates, lifelong friendships, and second chances. Nancy Meister stars as the messy and carefree Oliver Madison-a woman long on sports knowledge and short on patience. Andrea Stephenson plays the uptight, fussbudget, Felicia Unger.