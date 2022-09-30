Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Hershey Theater

The Book of Mormon is a contradiction in that it is both totally filthy and wonderfully wholesome at the same time. This leads to non-stop laughs, a few gasps, and a good feeling in the bottom of your heart when it is all over.

Sam McLellan stars as Elder Price, a clean-cut Mormom determined to do "big things" while on his mission trip to Uganda. Sam Nackman stars as Elder Cunninhgham, his dorky, awkward, sweet-but annoying sidekick. McLellan and Nackman have excellent chemistry and a perfect sense of timing. These characters are the Millennial Odd Couple, and the duo milks a lot of laughs experiencing the culture shock of their new assignment.

The culture shock leads to a lot of raunchy jokes about the very intense and explicit problems that the Ugandan people face and their blunt way of coping with them. Google the NSFW lyrics to "Hasa Diga Eebowai" for more information.

Berlande plays Nabulungi with a sweet innocence and playfulness. Its easy to see why Elder Cunningham wants to baptize her (and maybe also "baptize" her).

The pacing of this show is amazing and other musicals should take notes. It grabs your attention from the opening number and doesn't let go until the curtain call. It is joyous and exciting and fun.

Sets, costumes, orchestration, and the supporting cast are of the identical caliber and scale as its Broadway counterpart. This is not a watered-down road show.

Book of Mormon makes fun of everyone and everything equally. Many of the most hilarious bits are based in reality, which makes them even funnier. For a great night of entertainment, come to the Hershey theater with an open heart and an open mind.

Amen!