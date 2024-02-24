Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious, and spooky. They have now landed on the Dutch Apple stage. You know who it is…snap, snap…it’s the Addams Family!

Caleb Aguilar and Liv Pelton star as Addams’ patriarch and matriarch, Gomez and Morticia. Aguilar has great energy and enthusiasm in this role, and continuously demonstrates a deep love for his wife. Pelton is a little more aloof, but always in control in her role. The two have great chemistry, especially when singing and dancing together.

Lindsay Hoffpauir is excellent as daughter, Wednesday Addams. This is a young adult version of the character, and the plot of the show deals with her getting engaged, and her family attempting to be “normal” when meeting her future in-laws. Hoffpauir does a great job of balancing between the morbid and the mundane. Her character lives in two worlds, and she is very effective in trying to bridge the gap. Her solo song “Pulled” does a great job of highlighting this challenge, and she sings it brilliantly. It was my favorite in the show.

Jordan Bunshaft is also a lot of fun as perpetual weirdo, Uncle Fester. This show is very creative in its ensemble, with each person dressed up to play a particular ghostly Addam’s ancestor. Bunshaft leads them through song and dance throughout the show with reckless and joyous abandonment.

The orchestra, led by JP Meyer was solid. The score is eclectic and succeeds with both traditional and more contemporary type tunes.

One of the more creative aspects of the show was scenic design by Robert Kovach. I am not ordinarily a big fan of digital projection, but this show paints the picture with scenes that are often black and white and a bit grainy-a great homage to both the 1960s Addams Family TV show and brood’s New Yorker cartoons.

All in all, The Addams Family is a fun time. Despite a few PG-13 level references, it will please just about everyone.