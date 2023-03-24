Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at The Musical Box Theater

The Musical Box Theater presents this concert-style performance March 23rd through 26th.

Mar. 24, 2023  

The Addams Family has come a long way since originally created as a comic strip by Charles Addams in 1938. The goth family was adapted into a variety of television shows and movies until finally a Broadway musical in 2010. Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice wrote the book, and Andrew Lippi created the music and lyrics. The musical follows the Addams family as Wednesday falls in love. Chaos and comedy ensues as the macabre Addams family meets the suburban Bieneke Family.

The Musical Box Theatre presents The Addams Family in concert style from March 23-26 at the Double Barrel Roadhouse in Red Lion, Pa. The show was directed by Shana McCoy and choreographed by Rebecca Gentry. A concert performance utilizes minimal set design, staging, and costume changes. Music stands were used in this performance and uniquely incorporated into the show. Stripped to the bare bones, the voices and music are fully appreciated. The cast did an excellent job using their voices to tell the story of the Addams family.

The Addams family was sung by Doug Epper (Gomez), Tatiana Dalton (Morticia), Justin Rosenberger (Uncle Fester), Izzy Masquelier (Grandma), Carly Moon Carman (Wednesday), Brodie Kennedy/Sofia Dalton (Pugsley), and Dan Signore (Lurch). The Bieneke family was sung by Joel Persing (Mel), Larissa Curcio (Alice), and Brandon Leiphart (Lucas). The Addams Ancestors were sung by Kaz Rose Bitzer, Lily Dalton, Christina Duncan, Tabitha Duncan, Elise Lanteigne-Marrow, Chloe Lanteigne-Marrow, Bethany Malykh, Sophia Kaseman, Mallory McVey, Ryan Snider, Samantha Timothy, and Skye Williams.

I really enjoyed Doug Epper's performance of Gomez. He nailed the accent of Gomez. His performance of "Happy/Sad" was touching with Wednesday. Tatiana Dalton not only sang beautifully, but danced in "Just Around the Corner" and "Live Before We Die." Carly Moon Carman delivered strong vocals in "Pulled" and "Crazier than You." Brodie Kennedy sang "What if" with such a strong, clear voice for his age. Dan Signore will surprise you with his baritone. Brandon Leiphart was creepy and hilarious in "The Moon and Me." Larissa Curcio's meltdown in "Waiting" was a solid ending to Act One.

There are two more performances of this concert-style production of The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy. Click the link below to order tickets!




