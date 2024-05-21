Disney's NEWSIES Comes to PCS Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater has announced its production of Disney’s Newsies, running from May 31 to June 15, 2024. Directed by Richard Farella, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, this inspiring and high-energy musical is set to be a spectacular event for audiences of all ages. Unique choreography by Jess Wisniewski and Music Direction by David Schwartz make for valuable theatrical experience.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, Newsies tells the story of Jack Kelly (Joseph Matthews*), a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “newsies.” When newspaper tycoon Joseph Pulitzer (Jeffrey Barg) raises prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

As Jack says, “There’s change coming once and for all,” this musical captures the energy of youthful rebellion and the hope of a better future. With memorable numbers like “Seize the Day” and “King of New York,” audiences will be moved by the story of these determined young men and women who stand up to power.

Joining Joseph Matthews and Jeffrey Barg are Maura Taylor* as Katherine, Daniel Gorman as Crutchie, Shawn Weaver as Racetrack, and three dozen more talented actors, including several making their PCS Mainstage debut. Our youngest performers, Saajan Lakhani* and Brian Manning*, are splitting the role of Les, bringing youthful energy and charm to the stage.

