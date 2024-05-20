Gretna Theatre Revals Upcoming Family Series Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gretna Theatre’s 97th season will include four Family Series presentations, which will take place at the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse. This series is tailored to audiences K-6 and their grown up friends! All of the company's self produced family productions are based on popular books to e

ncourage literacy. In addition, each family that attends is given the book that the show is based on free of charge.

All performances are sensory-friendly. That means typical “rules of attendance” have been relaxed to accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities and the families who support them. Since shows are in the daytime, the theatre never goes dark or blackout and there aren't any startling or strobing lighting effects. Seating is also completely open, so if you need to move in the middle of the show that is ok! You can get up and exit to walk around and break, or even stand in the back with parental supervision without any judgment or worry.

Performances are 11AM and subscriptions are $30 to see all four shows. Single tickets are $10 each and go on sale Monday, April 1, 2024.

A Year with Frog and Toad

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11AM

Follow two best friends, the cheerful Frog and the grumpy Toad, as they hop, sing, and dance their way through a year of adventure. As the seasons change from spring to fall, these beloved characters and their friends learn lessons about life and the importance of friendship.

Jeff Boyer's Big Bubble Bonanza

Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11AM

Bubble rainbows with people inside. Audience members making volcano bubbles! Gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles?

See the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair.

Mixing comedy, music, and interactive bubble-magic, Jeff engages and delights audiences of all ages. It’s a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family!

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical

Saturdays, July 20 & 27, 2024 at 11AM

Based on the beloved Caldecott Honor-winning picture book by Mo Willems, this family musical is filled with adventure, singing and dancing laundry. Trixie, her father and her favorite stuffed animal set off on a trip to do their laundry. All is great, until she realizes she left her beloved Knuffle Bunny back at the Laundromat. In a hilarious story that illustrates every parent's greatest nightmare, will Trixie’s dad be able to get Knuffle Bunny back in time, or will she be lost to the laundry forever?

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat

Saturdays, August 3 & 10, 2024 at 11AM

The Cat in the Hat recounts the rainy-day adventures of Sally, her brother, and the most mischievous cat ever! From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears at their door, the Cat and his antics transform the kids’ afternoon. Will their house ever be the same? Can the kids clean up before their mom comes home? With some tricks (and a fish) and Thing Two and Thing One, with the Cat in The Hat, the fun’s never done!

ABOUT THE CAST

Grace Browning is thrilled to be making her Gretna Theatre debut. She is a recent graduate of Temple University’s BFA Musical Theatre program. (Go Owls!) Past credits include Grease, Mamma Mia, and 42nd Street at The Fulton Theatre and Into The Woods at The Arden Theatre. Her favorite role is Fastrada in Pippin at Temple University. She would like to thank her Mom, Dad, and sister, Courtney for the endless love and support. IG: @_gracebrowning_

Christian Burdick is absolutely thrilled to be spending his summer with Gretna Theatre! He is a rising senior in Ithaca College’s musical theatre program and spent his last semester in London, assistant producing shows at Barons Court Theatre. His recent acting credits include: Newsies (Pulitzer), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Father Dupin), Momentum: A Dance Concert (Principal Dancer), Fun Home (John), and House of Desires (Chorus). Outside of theatre he loves reading and playing piano. He would like to thank his family and friends for their endless support. IG @christianburdick

Abby Crispin is so excited to be joining Gretna Theatre as an Apprentice this summer! She is a rising junior Musical Theatre major at Messiah University. Some of her favorite credits include Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Cinderella in Into The Woods, and Percy in The Spitfire Grill. She wants to thank her family and friends for always supporting her in all her productions.

Gerson Malave is beyond happy to be returning this summer to Mt. Gretna. Last year he was last seen as the Man in the Yellow Hat from Curious George and in the ensemble of Gypsy. His favorite credits include Franz (Rock of Ages), Joseph (Joseph), and Leading Player (Pippin). He is a rising junior in Temples Musical Theater Program. He would like to thank his friends and family for all their love.

Alexa Niles is ecstatic to be an Acting Apprentice at Gretna Theatre this summer! She is a rising senior BFA Musical Theatre Major at Coastal Carolina University. Her collegiate credits include Cabaret (Fraulein Kost), Merrily We Roll Along (Beth U/S, ensemble), and Radium Girls (Mrs. Roeder, Madam Curie). Her professional credits include Avenue Q (Kate Monster) and Into The Woods (The Witch) with Long Bay Theatre. All the love to her family and friends!

Ty Roberson is an young actor, melomaniac, and pink enthusiast from Charlotte, North Carolina is THRILLED to be making his Gretna Theatre debut this summer! Ty attends Emory & Henry College, where he studies to earn his BFA in Musical Theatre. Favorite credits include; Bert in Mary Poppins (Emory & Henry College), Dick Bernly in 9 to 5 (Timberlake Playhouse), Flick in Violet (Emory & Henry College), and Sonny in Grease (Timberlake Playhouse). www.tyroberson.com

Comments