Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone’s production of “Rented Christmas” is on stage December 8th - 10th under the direction of Andrea Unger. This family-friendly holiday musical was originally a short story written by J. Lillian Vandervere. It was later adapted to a play in 1979 by Norman C. Ahern, Jr. and Yvonne Ahern with music and lyrics by Kathryn England and Bryan Linton.

With Christmas music in the background, the opening stage is set with multiple Christmas trees and lights to get everyone in the spirit of the season. Kevin Alvarnaz plays the local wealthy businessman, John Dale. He starts the show feeling nostalgic for Christmas since he hasn’t celebrated since his parents passed away. A rental shop gives him the idea to rent out a Christmas… all of it. Tree, presents, decorations, carols, a wife, and five children. Yes, including a wife and 5 children. Not surprising, things get a little out of hand when trying to put together such an order.

Jess Haag was excellent as the rental shop owner. She brought energy and optimism to the role coordinating the perfect Christmas for her customer. She worked well in contrast to bring out the hopefulness and love in Kevin Alvarnaz’s, John Dale. The five children stole the show getting laughs for being adorable and enthusiastic for Christmas.

The large cast includes Alessandra Silimperi, Alex Szilagyi, Chloe Britcher, Danielle Collison, Dave Unger, Douglas Walters, Eleanor Youcheff, Erica Collison, Gina Wagner, Grace Thumma, Jess Haag, Joanna Miller, Jonathan Collison, Karen Keeney, Keven Alvarnaz, Kylie Tauzin, Marlowe Given, Michaela Wagner, Micki Rife, Milo Unger, Quinnlyn Walters, Quinton Laughman, Remi Mercedes, Sebastian Williams, Susan Bradfield, and Uri Mercedes.

I enjoyed “Rented Christmas” and felt a little more in the Christmas spirit at the end. If you need a holiday themed show for the family this weekend, you can click the link below to order tickets for Saturday and Sunday.