Review: NEIL SIMON'S BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Susquehanna Stage

The Susquehanna Stage never ceases to amaze. Perhaps it is their 15 year's developing a reputation for outstanding community theater or the warm welcome by Artistic Director Jim Johnson and Box Office Manager Amy Hoffman, whatever the cause, talented performers, designers, and directors seem to flock to this little theater in Marietta PA. This weekend's production of Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs was no exception.

Brighton Beach Memoirs is one of the longest non-musical performances to run on Broadway with over 1000 performances. This witty comedy revolves around a multi-family household as they struggle to make ends meet. Set in the 1930's, although eerily relevant today, Brighton Beach Memoirs examines the life and childhood of Simon's himself in the character of Eugene Jerome (Jonah McDonald) and his extended family.

As both the narrator and major character, Eugene slips between interacting with the audience and being a part of the scene. This requires incredible timing, skill, and a solid understanding of the character. With the help of director Michael Swanson, Jonah McDonald's performance was superb. His mastery of the accent, delivery, facial expressions, and impeccable timing set the pace and ensured tons of laughter throughout the night. While McDonald's one liners and raunchy quips created loud responses from the audience, his was not the only performance causing ruckus laughter among the theater goers.

Simon's script provides each cast member the opportunity to show off both their dramatic and comedic abilities. Anchoring this family and grounding the drama within this story are the roles of Kate Jerome (Niki Boyer Swatski) and her sister Blanche Morton (Lauri Lewis). Swatski's Kate is a loving yet firm mother who is willing to fight for everyone she loves. Her portrayal is spot on and works beautifully with each cast member she interacts with. Morton's Blanche starts off as a wall flower and builds into a strong decisive woman. Morton's shift in demeanor and expression not only sells this aspect of Blanche but demonstrates a talent for embracing a character. Although both women had their comedic moments, it was Jack Jerome (Craig Copas) who scored the most laughs of the adult characters. His quirky affect and impressive timing was fun to watch.

It is the young actors who need the greatest applause. Molly Weiler's Laurie was perfectly sweet, timid, and adorable. Carly Evans' Nora was a bratty yet sensitive teenager. Elliot Evans masterfully played the concerned older brother and easily shifted from scenes of intense seriousness to downright ridiculousness.

Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs was a spectacular night of laughter. With the amazing set by T.K. Productions, the wonderful cast, and welcoming environment, it is no surprise that this theater is celebrating its 15th year of productions.