Review: HAY FEVER at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Noël Coward’s 1924 comedy of manners Hay Fever gives the audience a glimpse into the life of the Bliss family. An artistic, eccentric family of four, the Bliss family is high-strung and self-absorbed, assuming that everyone thinks they are as charming and funny as they think they are. Directors Lois Heagy and Greg Merkel bring Hay Fever to Oyster Mill Playhouse through May 26th.

The set, props, and costumes are beautiful, inviting the audience into a 1920s English country house. The cast features Kathy Luft as Clara Pinkney-Green, Mia Christensen as Jackie Coryton, Gordon Einhorn as Richard Greatham, Stephanie Via as Myra Arundel, Maxfield Roach as Sandy Tyrell, Craig Copas as David Bliss, Stephanie Trdenic as Judith Bliss, A.J. Rhoads as Simon Bliss, and Holly Landis as Sorel Bliss.

Luft is hilarious as Clara. Her facial expressions, line delivery, and movements all reinforce her character as the put-upon dresser turned housekeeper. Christensen’s Jackie is adorable, and her shy, flighty demeanor is a welcome contrast to the other characters. Einhorn plays Richard Greatham with just the right amount of confidence and suave sophistication for a diplomat. Via is vivacious and flirty in her role as Myra Arundel, playing the role with wonderful energy and emotion. Roach’s performance as Sandy Tyrell shows off his terrific comedy skills, as his facial expressions, physicality, and line delivery demonstrate perfect timing.

Copas and Trdenic are delightful as David and Judith Bliss. Their interactions with one another are wonderfully over-the-top and dramatic. Rhoads and Landis take on the roles of the spoiled, self-centered Bliss children Simon and Sorel. Their sibling rivalry and attempts to play up to their parents come across as genuine, and really bring the family dynamic to life. While each individual actor is spectacular in his or her role, what really makes this show engaging are the interactions between the characters.

For an evening of witty entertainment delivered by an outstanding cast and crew, get your tickets for Hay Fever at Oyster Mill Playhouse. Visit oystermillplayhouse.com for more information.

Photo Credit Nicole Dube @shesophoto

Comments