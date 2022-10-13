Randall Frizado Joins Vital Theatre Lancaster as General Manager

Vital Theatre Company, Inc. has announced the addition of Randall Frizado, a long-time leader in the Lancaster arts community, as General Manager of Vital Theatre Lancaster.

Randall brings considerable skills and deep knowledge to his new role. He has served as Company Manager and Associate Casting Director for the Fulton Theatre. He was a Producer for TC Studios Lancaster. He was also the first Director of Creative Content at the Strasburg Railroad. Randall graduated from American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. He made his Off-Broadway debut in Irving Berlin's "Face The Music" and has toured the country on many national tours.

Randall is also the creator of "The Imagination Station." The production travels to schools throughout Pennsylvania. It uses musical theatre to teach children life lessons.

"Randall is a consummate theater professional. He has knowledge, experience and deep roots in the Lancaster professional theater community. Randall shares our company's passion for serving young audiences. He is a perfect fit as our General Manager here in Lancaster." Stephen Sunderlin, Vital Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director.

"The creativity and focus of the work I do ties in nicely with Vital Theatre Company's award-winning family programing, all of which we hope to use to engage, entertain and enlighten children and students not only in our theater here in Lancaster, but throughout schools in Lancaster County and across South Central Pennsylvania" says Randall Frizado,

VITAL THEATRE COMPANY produces entertaining and educational theatre with professional adult actors performing for children and their families. The company, founded in New York City in 1999, commissions and produces three to five musicals for children each season. Camps and classes are also available. Awards include the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Musical. Two Awards for Excellence by the Off-Off Broadway Review. "A wonderful place for parents to introduce their kids to the glories of live theatre." - Off-Off Broadway Review. Vital Theatre Company has presented over 100 original productions. Hundreds of thousands of children and their families served. The company is now producing in Lancaster, PA.