Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Randall Frizado Joins Vital Theatre Lancaster as General Manager

Randall is also the creator of "The Imagination Station."

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  
Randall Frizado Joins Vital Theatre Lancaster as General Manager

Vital Theatre Company, Inc. has announced the addition of Randall Frizado, a long-time leader in the Lancaster arts community, as General Manager of Vital Theatre Lancaster.

Randall brings considerable skills and deep knowledge to his new role. He has served as Company Manager and Associate Casting Director for the Fulton Theatre. He was a Producer for TC Studios Lancaster. He was also the first Director of Creative Content at the Strasburg Railroad. Randall graduated from American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. He made his Off-Broadway debut in Irving Berlin's "Face The Music" and has toured the country on many national tours.

Randall is also the creator of "The Imagination Station." The production travels to schools throughout Pennsylvania. It uses musical theatre to teach children life lessons.

"Randall is a consummate theater professional. He has knowledge, experience and deep roots in the Lancaster professional theater community. Randall shares our company's passion for serving young audiences. He is a perfect fit as our General Manager here in Lancaster." Stephen Sunderlin, Vital Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director.

"The creativity and focus of the work I do ties in nicely with Vital Theatre Company's award-winning family programing, all of which we hope to use to engage, entertain and enlighten children and students not only in our theater here in Lancaster, but throughout schools in Lancaster County and across South Central Pennsylvania" says Randall Frizado,

VITAL THEATRE COMPANY produces entertaining and educational theatre with professional adult actors performing for children and their families. The company, founded in New York City in 1999, commissions and produces three to five musicals for children each season. Camps and classes are also available. Awards include the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Musical. Two Awards for Excellence by the Off-Off Broadway Review. "A wonderful place for parents to introduce their kids to the glories of live theatre." - Off-Off Broadway Review. Vital Theatre Company has presented over 100 original productions. Hundreds of thousands of children and their families served. The company is now producing in Lancaster, PA.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


TOOTSIE Makes Its State Theatre Debut November 3TOOTSIE Makes Its State Theatre Debut November 3
October 12, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton for a limited one-night engagement on November 3rd! 
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
MISERY Opens at The Belmont Next WeekendMISERY Opens at The Belmont Next Weekend
October 12, 2022

Get your ticket to Halloween entertainment with The Belmont Theatre's MISERY, a terrifying thriller, based on Stephen King's Classic novel of the same name. This thrilling theatre experience will run October 21-23, & 27-30, 2022.  Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Open at the Millbrook Playhouse This WeekTHE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Open at the Millbrook Playhouse This Week
October 11, 2022

The Millbrook Playhouse production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical, music and lyrics by David Nehls with a book by Betsy Kelso, will run on the Ryan Main Stage from October 14 through the 22, 2022. 
Hershey Symphony Welcomes Met Opera Baritone Brandon Cedel Back to Hometown This MonthHershey Symphony Welcomes Met Opera Baritone Brandon Cedel Back to Hometown This Month
October 9, 2022

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will welcome home Hershey native and Metropolitan Opera singer Brandon Cedel with a performance at Fall Classics, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.