ROBIN HOOD And FERDINAND Are Coming To Metropolitan Ballet

Leap into the New Year with two new ballets: "The Story of Ferdinand" and "Robin Hood." Based on the classic children's tales, these two new dances will dazzle children and adults alike in a live performance.

Metropolitan Ballet Company Family Concert Series performances: Saturday, January 15 at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, and Sunday, January 16 at 1:00 pm. Abington Friends School, Josephine Muller Theater, 575 Washington Lane, Jenkintown Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the door.

"The Story of Ferdinand" is based on the beloved children's book by Munro Leaf, with iconic illustrations by Robert Lawson. Ferdinand is a young bull who prefers to smell the flowers (and dance!) rather than fight in bullfights.

Choreography is by the nationally acclaimed Jennifer Sommers, Director of the Houston Ballet Academy, and long-time creative collaborator with Metropolitan. "Robin Hood" features Robin and his group of Merrymakers, Friar Tuck, Little John, and Maid Marian. This athletic, abstract interpretation of the 1938 film is choreographed by John Selya, (Twyla Tharp Dance). Robin Hood is made possible by a generous gift from Joy Falk Schorr, CEO, DJS Associates, Inc.

Special guests from The School of the Voloshky Ukrainian Dance will also perform!

Purchase Tickets Here!

Everyone attending must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.