Previews: FOR COLORED BOYZ at Fulton Theatre

The show is a choreopoem combining poetry, dance, and music to tell the story of five men of color living in an oppressive world.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Known for producing outstanding quality shows in one of the nation's oldest opera houses, it comes as no surprise that the Fulton Theatre's next production is already swirling with Broadway buzz.

Written, directed, and choreographed by Bryan-Keyth Wilson and recently recognized as a festival finalist and a prominent showcase selection, For Colored Boyz on the verge of a nervous breakdown when freedom ain't enuff is a choreopoem combining poetry, dance, and music to tell the story of five men of color living in an oppressive world.

Through the lens of past, present, and future, For Colored Boyz explores life in a society where one in marginalized, stereotyped, and discriminated against. Written in response to the many violent deaths of young black men and police shootings, Wilson shares his outrage in what promises to be a poignant and powerful production.

The full cast in alphabetical order: Joel Ashur (man in blak); Dorian Fomby (man in blu); Nnamdi K. Nwankwo (man in orange); Kené Chelo Ortiz (man in green); Davon Williams (man in red). Understudies: Dakarai K. Brown (u/s man in blu, u/s man in green); LeVane Harrington (u/s man in blak, u/s man in red); T.M. Pride (u/s man in orange).

The creative team includes Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Playwright, Director, Choreographer), Nia Deonna Benn (Stage Manager), YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith (Costume Designer), Benjamin Miller (Scenic Designer), Colin Riebel (Lighting Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Tyler Miller (Production Assistant), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

For Colored Boyz opens Thursday September 8th and runs through September 25th. For more information about this and other shows at the Fulton Theatre, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195158®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthefulton.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





