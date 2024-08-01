Popovsky Performing Arts to Present FOOTLOOSE in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popovsky Performing Arts Studio will present Footloose: The Musical this August! One of most successful motion pictures of 1984, Footloose is well known for its irresistible music, including Top Forty hits such as its title song "Footloose", "Let's Hear It For The Boy," and "Holding Out For a Hero." Fourteen years later, Footloose opened on Broadway and broke the box office record for the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it continued to delight audiences through July 2000.

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school, but he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, inducing a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher in an effort to control the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter, Ariel, sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story emerges that pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

Footloose: The Musical runs August 2-4, 2024 at the Gardner Theatre at LCDS (725 Hamilton Rd, Lancaster, PA. This performance is rated as appropriate for all audiences, but cautions that alcohol and mild adult themes are referenced.

Schedule/Tickets: https://our.show/ppasfootloose

FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL

Is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Concord Theatricals.

https://www.concordtheatricals.com/

CREATIVE TEAM: Cody Allyn Page (Director & Intimacy Choreographer), A. Scott Williams (Music Director), Rebecca Gentry (Choreographer), Caroline McEligot (Assistant Director), Erin Crimmel (Production Stage Manager), Tori Sexsmith (Lighting Designer), Shaun Ressler (Sound Designer), Cory Steiger (Set Designer), Christyn Rutter (Producer, Props Master, Costumer), and Michael Popovsky (Producer).

CAST: Ryan Slusky (Ren), Kylee Waller (Ariel Moore), Michael Klitsch (Willard), Natalie Kerchner (Rusty), Kara Hartman (Ethel McCormack), Aaron Combs (Rev. Shaw Moore), Karey Getz (Vi Moore), Eden Marcott (Urleen), Carly Knapp (Wendy Jo), Alexandria Fernandez (Jeter), Titus Newswanger (Bickle), Keagen Laureano Roman (Garvin), Joshua Schriver (Chuck Cranston), Sophia Do (Lyle), Dio Carabello-Cruz (Travis), Michelina McGrady (Lulu Warnicker), Cody Flory-Miller (Wes Warnicker & Principal Clark), Irma Ilustre (Coach Dunbar), Casey Potvin (Eleanor Dunbar), Maranda Miller (Betty Blast & Ensemble), Charlotte Caples (Bobbi & Ensemble), Addison Malek (Ensemble), Allegra Essis (Ensemble), Ava Rooney (Ensemble), Daytona Walsh (Ensemble), Gia Piazza (Ensemble), Hannah Rose Petras (Ensemble), Katie McKelvey (Ensemble), Mimi French (Ensemble), Mira Wiggins (Ensemble), and Molly Ciecka (Ensemble).

