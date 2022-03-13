Photos: Inside Look at Prima Theatre's MURDER BALLAD, Starring AMERICAN IDOL'S Alyssa Wray

The opening song issues a warning: by the end of the show, someone will be dead. With crime podcasts at the top of the heap, Prima Theatre's upcoming musical thriller Murder Ballad hits the spot as a top experience for exciting Lancaster weekend plans.

Written by Jonathan Larson Award winner Julia Jordan and indie rock singer-songwriter Juliana Nash, this slick modern show follows the story of a young mother named Sara, who is torn between a stable life with her husband and child, and a passionate affair with a former lover. The show had its world premiere off-Broadway in 2012, and has since been staged in Belgium, Argentina, and New Zealand. Now, Prima's production will be the show's regional premiere, taking place March 25-April 9 and promising to dazzle audiences with its hard-hitting story and electrifying music.

The cast features Alyssa Wray, a recent Top 9 Finalist on American Idol. "I'm just so excited to join the Prima family and tell this wild story!" says Alyssa, who plays the Narrator. Lionel Ritchie spoke her praises often on the television show, and Paula Abdul said, "you're magnetic on stage." Luke Bryan remarked at her audition, "You just saw Beyoncé get born." Alyssa comes to Prima from New York City. She has been seen in Sister Act, Legally Blonde, and the infamous Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugentbelieves this production of Murder Ballad will captivate local audiences. "It's gritty, authentic, and an awesome evening of intimate theatre," says Nugent. Prima's boutique venue offers rarities for regional theatre, including free parking and wide, comfortable seating. Limited table seating and an in-house bar are available, making it the perfect spot for a group of friends seeking a fun night out, or couples seeking a fresh date experience.

Murder Ballad runs at Prima Theatre in Lancaster, PA, from March 25 to April 9, 2022. Tickets are available at primatheatre.org/murder.

Check out the rehearsal photos below!