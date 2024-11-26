Photos: First Look At ILLUMINATION At Prima Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prima Theatre’s annual elevated holiday experience, ILLUMINATION, an immersive candlelight holiday concert, is on stage in Lancaster for a limited engagement through December 22, 2024. Check out photos from the show.

ILLUMINATION is an immersive candlelight concert that puts audience members right in the middle of the magic. As soon as guests walk in the theater, they will bask in the radiant ambiance of candlelight in the 360-degree arena playing area. Encircled by seating on all sides, a grand piano will command the center stage, complemented by a talented ensemble of musicians and vocalists.

There will be new twists on familiar carols and songs presented throughout the 80 minute experience. Tickets are available at primatheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Gabe McMullen

Gabbi Mack.

The cast of ILLUMINATION at Prima Theatre.

Aaron Pottenger.

Aaron Pottenger.

Karisa Fulmer.

Jay Poff, Gabbi Mack, and Karisa Fulmer.

Karisa Fulmer.

Jay Poff and Karisa Fulmer.

Gabbi Mack.

The cast of ILLUMINATION at Prima Theatre.

