Paris Bennett, DeQuina Moore, And Jaden Dominique To Lead Fulton Theatre's THE WIZ

Fulton Theatre announces casting for their upcoming production of The Wiz. Leading the company is Jaden Dominique as Dorothy, Paris Bennett (American Idol Season 5) as Addaperle/Evillene, and Dequina Moore (original Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Chiffon; Legally Blonde, Pilar) as Aunt Em/Glinda. Nationally renowned actor and director E Faye Butler will direct the production alongside award-winning choreographer, Kenny Ingram (EmojiLand).

The Wiz has been delighting audiences for almost 50 years with its story of courage and hope. Based on L. Frank Baum's classic children's story The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, written by Charlie Smalls and William F. Brown, re-tells the story through the lens of African-American culture, jazz music, and the sounds and styles of the 1970s. Dorothy Gale, a young black girl from Kansas, dreams of adventure away from life on the farm. When a tornado hits her home, she is transported to the Land of Oz-a magical land where anything seems possible. Throughout her journey with her sweet pup Toto, she meets the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Lion. They decide to travel to the Emerald City to meet The Wiz and ask for his help. Along the way, they meet Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North, Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South.

The Wiz premiered on Broadway in 1975. The production won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Original Score. In 1976 The Wiz won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. It was adapted for film in 1978, with a cast that included Lena Horne (Glinda), Diana Ross (Dorothy), Michael Jackson (Scarecrow), Nipsey Russell (Tin Man), Ted Ross (Lion), Mabel King (Evillene/Addaperle) and Richard Pryor (The Wiz). Most recently, NBC produced The Wiz Live! in 2015.

The cast of The Wiz: Gabrielle Beckford (Ensemble), Paris Bennett (Addaperle/Evillene), Sean Blake (Uncle Henry/Gatekeeper/Lord High Underling, u/s The Wiz), James Major Burns (Ensemble, u/s Gatekeeper/Uncle Henry/Lord High Underling), Jaden Dominique (Dorothy), Ariel M Dorsey (Ensemble), Grant Evan (Ensemble), Lawrence Flowers (Scarecrow), Joshua William Green (Ensemble, u/s Lion), Sophia Greenaway (Ensemble), Juanita Renay Gray (Ensemble, u/s Dorothy), Jesse Jones (Ensemble), Darren Lorenzo (Tin Man), Trevail Maurice (Ensemble, u/s Tin Man/Scarecrow), Dequina Moore (Glinda/Aunt Em), Kiani Nelson (Ensemble, u/s Addaperle/Evillene), Chéla Michele North (Ensemble, u/s Aunt Em/Glinda), Christopher Page-Sanders (Ensemble), Kelvin Roston Jr (The Wiz), Lorenzo Rush Jr (Lion).

The creative team of The Wiz: E Faye Butler (Director), Kenny Ingram (Choreographer), MzFlo WalkerHarris (Associate Director & Choreographer), Briana Reed (Associate Choreographer), and Christie Chiles Twillie (Music Director). Designers: Julie Ferrin (Sound Designer), Charles S Kading (Scenic Designer), Jared Gooding (Lighting Designer), Ryan J Moller (Costume Designer), Kevin S Foster II (Wig Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), and Jorge Cousineau (Video Designer). Production Team: Queen Chevy (Production Stage Manager), Elspeth Bustard (Deck Stage Manager), Katie Wilhelm (Deck Stage Manager), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Ben McNaboe (Fulton Music Supervisor), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).