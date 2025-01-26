PUFFS Comes to DreamWrights in February

Performances are February 7, 8, 14, & 15 at 7:00 pm, as well as February 8, 9, 15, & 16 at 3:00 pm.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Written by Matt cox, this hit play offers a fresh and hilarious perspective on a familiar wizarding world, following the often-overlooked "Puffs" as they navigate seven years of spells, hijinks, and friendship. With eight performances, there's plenty of opportunity to see why audiences have been charmed by this laugh-out-loud parody.
Puffs contains some mature language and themes.
Performances are February 7, 8, 14, & 15 at 7:00 pm, as well as February 8, 9, 15, & 16 at 3:00 pm.
The gallery and lobby open one hour before each performance, with the theatre doors opening 30 minutes prior. Refreshments will be available before the show and during intermission. Enjoy free off-street parking for your convenience.
This production features an ensemble cast bringing the quirky and lovable characters to life:
This production is brought to life by the following creative and technical team:
Crew Members: Rose Baker, Caroline Craig, Luna Schiffgens, Theo Schiffgens, Kristina Schiffgens, Mylah Schmitt
Costumes Team: Lacey Jarmer, Sadie Jarmer, Adria McGarry, Adison Sweitzer
Props Team: Isabella Evans, Andrew Texter
Videos