PUFFS Comes to DreamWrights in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Written by Matt cox, this hit play offers a fresh and hilarious perspective on a familiar wizarding world, following the often-overlooked "Puffs" as they navigate seven years of spells, hijinks, and friendship. With eight performances, there's plenty of opportunity to see why audiences have been charmed by this laugh-out-loud parody.

Puffs contains some mature language and themes.

Performances are February 7, 8, 14, & 15 at 7:00 pm, as well as February 8, 9, 15, & 16 at 3:00 pm.

The gallery and lobby open one hour before each performance, with the theatre doors opening 30 minutes prior. Refreshments will be available before the show and during intermission. Enjoy free off-street parking for your convenience.

This production features an ensemble cast bringing the quirky and lovable characters to life:

Ocean Aquino (First Head Master, Sal, Scorpy)

Joshua Arroyo (Blondo Malfoy, Hermeeone 1, Mr. Bagman)

Charlie Brooks (Goyle, Colin, Hermeeone 2, Sec Head Master, Prof. Sproutty)

Faith Brown (Prof. Locky, Helga, Myrtle, Ginny)

Kalli Bryan (Sally Perks)

Madison Buckley (Uncle Dave, Prof. Turban, Real Mr. Moody, Zach Smith)

Mackenzie Buckley (Xavia Jones, Mr. Nick, Hermeeone 3, Dragon)

Zachary Claghorn (Narrator)

Olivia Downs (Hannah)

Charlotte Evans (Prof. McG, Ms. Babble, Rowena, Rita Scooter)

Mackenzie Heikel (Very Tall Man, Fat Friar, Clumsy Longbottom, Random Death Buddy)

Bernadette McLain (Leanne)

Genevieve McLain (Prof. Lanny, Frenchy, Death Buddy 1, Bippy, Ghost History Teacher)

Charles Miller (Cedric/Mr. Voldy)

Julia Miller (Harry)

Joe Miller (Sorter, Potions Teacher, Runes Teacher, Viktor, Rick Gryff)

Joel Perez (Ernie Mac)

Kimberly Roman (Susie Bones)

Westley Smith (Wayne Hopkins)

Acell Spencer (Oliver Rivers)

Troi Steele (J. Finch Fletchley)

Bryn Walker (Megan Jones)

This production is brought to life by the following creative and technical team:

Director: Hannah Kuhn

Assistant Director: Lydia Miller

Production Stage Manager: Jayme Smith

Technical Director/Scenic Designer: Jay Schmuck

Lighting Designer: Scottie Quantz

Sound Designer: Sayer Kobersmith

Costume Designer: Anna Fraser

Props Coordinator: Diane Newman

Soundboard Operator: Laura Yabut

Lightboard Operator: Evelyn Yabut

Crew Members: Rose Baker, Caroline Craig, Luna Schiffgens, Theo Schiffgens, Kristina Schiffgens, Mylah Schmitt

Costumes Team: Lacey Jarmer, Sadie Jarmer, Adria McGarry, Adison Sweitzer

Props Team: Isabella Evans, Andrew Texter

Comments