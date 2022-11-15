Open Stage To Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present for its 23rd consecutive year A Christmas Carol on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Dec. 3-23. The stage adaptation by Stuart Landon and Rachel Landon brings to life Charles Dickens' classic novel of redemption and holiday magic.

The show tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey with three ghostly spirits that visit him on Christmas Eve. The ghostly visitors review his past and foretell his future leading him to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

"A Christmas Carol has become a deep-rooted tradition for Open Stage and for patrons who join us year after year," said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon, who is directing the show. "The classic story creates a magical Christmas feeling that fills our theatre all season long. We are honored to again tell this beautiful story of redemption and celebrate the heartwarming spirit of the holiday."

The production stars Nicholas Hughes, who has played Ebenezer Scrooge for all 23 years. It features David Richwine as the clerk Bob Cratchit, and the role of Cratchit's son and classic character Tiny Tim will be shared by Bryce Carter and Ian Dandrea. The show also highlights Jules Schrader as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Karen Ruch as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Brennen Dickerson as Ghost of Christmas Future.

Additionally, the cast includes Patty Cole, Patrick Hughes, Jeff Wasileski, Jasmine Graham, Andrew Dixon, Joellen Terranova, Chris Krahulec, Gabriella DeCarli, Tyler Shadle, Kevin Cole, Jack Hoover, Ollie Nicotera, Scarlett Mink-Border, Natalie Weidler, Shenoa Alcantara, Sidney Dame, Emilee Eaton, Sam Pfeifer-Winborn, Jake Brehm, Havah Reinford, Annabelle Burzynski, Rosie Campbell, Anna Lavelle, Sawyer Bowie and Thomas Raymond.

Choreography is by Lexi Fazzolari, costume design is by Rachel Landon and Jack Weitzel, and lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis. Property design is by Becky Arney, wigs are by Diane Rothrock and Jess Ross is stage manager.

BroadwayWorld wrote, "Open Stage's production of A Christmas Carol is hands-down one of the most unique and creative versions of this show. This performance is one you won't want to miss and one you won't soon forget."

The book A Christmas Carol changed the perception of Christmas and the way it is celebrated, making it a classic. The story's themes of greed, plight, family and selflessness continue to be relatable today and ones that surround the holidays. When the story was published in 1843, it suggested how Christmas could be the season of giving and a time to be grateful for family. Today, charity and family are inextricably linked to the holiday season.

Performances of A Christmas Carol will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 7, 9, 15, 21, and 23, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4, 10, 11, and 18 and at 12 p.m. on Dec. 17. The show on Dec. 7 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion with Penn State Harrisburg Professor Ellen Stockstill following the matinee on Sunday, Dec. 11.

For tickets to A Christmas Carol, visit openstagehbg.com.