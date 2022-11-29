New Musical LOST BOYS to be Presented at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts in December

When a girl chases her lost voice into the unknown, she stumbles into a land frozen by a ticking clock and the band of misfits Peter Pan left behind. Experts in all things lost, the Lost Boys are eager to help our Wanderer find her way. But in helping the mysterious girl recover what she is missing, will the Lost Boys discover what they have lost as well? A TYA musical in verse developed in collaboration with young artists about identity, presence, time, and the things we lose and how to find them.... where the lost boys are actually girls.

Artistic Director, Gregory DeCandia, is directing the piece in tandem with the complimentary MainStage offering, the Tony-award-winning Peter & The Starcatcher by Nick Elice and Wayne Barker. DeCandia says, "The world of Peter Pan is so rich, we wanted to offer as expansive an experience as possible to cultivate the sense of imagination, curiosity and inclusivity that DreamWrights strives to embody."

Kate Brennan of York, PA, developed the show in collaboration with young artists during DreamWrights Summer Teen Conservatory where guest directors were invited in to work on the script with the young actors. During development, the Teen Conservatory hosted Jenny Mercein, Associate Professor of Theatre at Tulane University, Dr. Rachel Anderson Rabern, Chair of the Department of Theatre & Dance at Franklin & Marshall College, and New York artist and actor Corinne Prudente. As a guest artist director for the Teen Conservatory, Prudente worked with the young artists as the script developed. Prudente says, "Lost Boys is a wonderful new piece for a cast of any size. The score is magical and there's an opportunity to showcase the talents of everyone."

Show creator Kate Brennan says she wrote the piece to offer more roles for young women, "I was inspired by Jaclyn Backhaus' Men on Boats. I always strive create more meaningful roles for women and young people in my work, and I thought: why couldn't the lost boys be girls?"

The cast features two sets of three sisters: Julia Miller, Leah Miller, and Lydia Miller and Hannah Yorgy, Kayla Yorgy, and Madalyn Yorgy plus V DeSautels. Lydia was an assistant for the Teen Conservatory and V was just in DreamWrights' fall production of ALiEN8. Cast member, V DeSautels, says, "Lost Boys has been a wonderful experience to work on and come together with our (the cast's) ideas and interpretations on this story and their characters. It's been such a pleasure to work with the cast, even as an outsider to the Miller and Yorgy sisters, I feel like they are my family too. It's such a lovely experience to work on this with my friends, and work on something new."

With five touching new songs and a script entirely in rhyme, this versatile Theatre for Young Audiences piece is appropriate for all ages and will perform December 10 & 17 @ 3 p.m. in rep with Peter & The Starcatcher at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. Get your tickets at dreamwrights.org.

ABOUT DREAMWRIGHTS

Led by Executive Director Ann Davis, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts provides programming for all ages in their recently renovated two-theatre space. With everything from camps to continuing education, community conversations and mural arts classes, DreamWrights has something for everyone. This seasons has featured such beloved classics as Charlotte's Web and introduced such cutting edge hilarity as Avenue Q. DreamWrights will be announcing its 26th Seasons shortly!

MISSION: DreamWrights provides creative educational experiences through inclusive inter- generational performance and theatre arts programming.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Ann Davis, Executive Director

Gregory DeCandia, Artistic Director

Jay Schmuck, Technical Director

Melanie Yan, Communication and Admin Coordinator

Izzy Masquelier, Costume Coordinator

Lost Boys Information Music, Book & Lyrics: Kate Brennan

Director: Gregory DeCandia

Production Stage Manager: Izzy Masquelier

Music Director: Joan Peffer

Costume Designer: Elise Lanteign-Marrow

Lighting Designer: Lauren Frey

Sound Designer: Dean Wiltsee

Scenic Designer: Jay Schmuck

Properties: Jayme Smith

Assistant Stage Manager: Skye Williams

Crew: Louis Bower, Javan Miller, Vaella Stone & Leon Vicarro

CAST: V DeSautels, Julia Miller, Leah Miller, Lydia Miller, Hannah Yorgy, Kayla Yorgy, & Madalyn Yorgy

WHAT: Lost Boys: A New TYA Musical in Verse

WHEN: DEC 10 & 17 @ 3 p.m.

WHERE: DreamWrights Center for Community Arts/ 100 Carl