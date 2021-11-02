Narçisse Theatre Company Presents KILL KELLER In December

Narçisse Theatre Company presents the second installment of their 2021-22 season's "NTÇ's ORIGINAL WORKS SERIES", production of "KILL KELLER - An Original Drama by Paul Hood, Dec 3-4th, 10-11th, 17-18th at 7PM, Dec 5th,12th, 19th at 2PM.

During the early 1990s, a small Allison Hill family is torn apart by one man's relentless quest for control. Kill Keller is a drama that examines the depth of emotional manipulation, religion, and a family divided. It looks closely into what happens when bonds are shattered by mental/physical abuse and abandonment.



Paul Hood is a Playwright/Director and Actor in Harrisburg, PA. His recent productions: My Electric Life, The Imposter's Snow Cone Machine, Apostle of Freedom. His plays The Sequin Royale, Pieces, and Happy Hour were part of Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble's New Play Workshop Series in 2020. This year his play The African Company: The Mystery of the African Grove Theatre will be featured as part of Gamut Theatre's Classics Fest in early 2022. His Directing credits include Christina Anderson's urban drama, Blacktop Sky, Superior Donuts, Topdog/Underdog, Nat Turner in Jerusalem. As an actor he has appeared in The Mother****** with the Hat, Waiting for Godot and My Electric Life and Lizzie Borden, Lizzie Borden. He is the current Artist in Residence for Narcisse Theatre Company.

Before buying tickets, please all adult patrons (16 years of age or older) attending public performances will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will also be required for all audiences inside the theatre. TIX $12/15 DOOR

Tickets can be purchased at https://buytickets.at/narissetheatrecompany/601393