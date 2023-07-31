MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION is Coming to Lancaster, PA

Popovsky Performing Arts Studio in partnership with the Lancaster Country Day School will present the regional premiere of Mean Girls: High School Version this August! Adapted from Fey's cult classic 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards. This queen-bee took Broadway by storm and has joined the musical in-crowd! This production will include a cast aged entirely 18 and under, featuring some of the most talented youth from Lancaster County and the surrounding area.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls: High School Version runs August 4-6, 2023 at the Gardner Theatre at LCDS (725 Hamilton Rd, Lancaster, PA). This performance is rated PG13 (as was the 2004 original film Mean Girls) for sexual content and language, however, at its heart, Mean Girls is designed to provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue about healthy vs. unhealthy friendships, social media, bullying, and other important topics that adolescents face daily.

MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Book by Tina Fey

Music by Jeff Richmond

Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls

CREATIVE TEAM: Michael Popovsky (Director), Meg Schmidt (Assistant Director), Christine Healy (Choreography), Steffan Bomberger (Vocal Director), Greg Woodbridge (Music Director), Casey Potvin (Production Stage Manager), Cody Allyn Page (Production Supervisor/Intimacy Choreographer), Clayton Dombach (Set Design), Andy Green (Set Construction), Elaina Mayer (Lighting Design), Christyn Rutter (Producer & Props Master), and Hong Tran-Speros (Costuming).

CAST: Abby Leiboff (Sonja Acquino/Danny Devito, Featured Dance Ensemble), Alexandria Fernandez (Mrs. George, Featured Dance Ensemble), Ava Rooney (Caroline Kraft/Marymount girl), Carly Geiter (Featured Dance Ensemble, Teary Girl), Carly Evans (Cady Heron), Charlotte Caples (Regina George), Dakota Schertzer (Mr. Heron, Mr. Duval, Mr. Buck/American Lit, Coach Carr), David Ferre (Damian Leigh), Delaney Woodbridge (Rachel H, Mathlete Moderator, Ensemble), Dhara Sundaram (Sophie K/ensemble), Eden Marcott (Gretchen Weiners), Emma Antonacci (Featured Dance Ensemble), Jeremy Andro (Kevin G.), Maddie Stern (Janis Ian), Maeve Sasse (Lizzie T, Grace A/Ensemble, Featured Dance Ensemble), Maeve Larrimore (Featured Dance Ensemble), Mallory McVey (Mrs. Heron), Molly Ciecka (Dance Captain, Featured Dance Ensemble), Oli Bodine (Glenn Coco/ensemble), Sarah Zeigler (Ms. Norbury, ensemble), Sophia Do (Dawn Schweitzer/ensemble), Susannah Schelling (Karen Smith), Titus Newswanger (Aaron Samuels), and Zoey Groff (Caitlyn Caussin/ensemble, Cady U/S).

ABOUT POPOVSKY PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO:

PPAS is dedicated to Investing in the artistic and personal growth of the Lancaster and surrounding communities through a dynamic performing arts education in an inclusive environment. They seek to build and maintain a community where individuals can grow as artists and humans with the support and guidance they need to thrive. PPAS offers private instruction in voice, acting, piano, guitar, and ukulele, as well as group classes in acting, musical theatre, and dance, plus a Music Togetherâ“‡ program for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. In the summer, PPAS hosts four sessions of two-week production camps for rising 1st-5th and 6th-12th grade students. PPAS produces multiple performances each year including two cabarets, two recitals, and a summer stage musical.