Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing Fauré's Requiem and other choral pieces this spring in preparation for their May 21 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition. There is also a youth chorus for children in grades three through eight.



"I am very excited to get started with our new season," says artistic director Sean Hackett. "We are hiring a chamber orchestra and some wonderful soloists. Aside from the Fauré, which is of course a simply gorgeous piece, we'll be rounding out the program with some spirituals, a gospel tune, and some other uplifting and comforting selections."



The youth chorus is under the direction of Karen Umberger, and they will be rehearsing pieces with a similar theme but appropriate for younger singers.

Rehearsals begin on February 6 at Hebron UMC, 451 E Walnut St, Lebanon, at 5:30 pm for the youth and 7:30 pm for the adults. The group rehearses every Monday evening until the May concert, and the first two rehearsals are "open" so that interested singers can try out the group without a commitment.

For more information, singers are asked to contact the choral society at managementLCCS@gmail.com.



