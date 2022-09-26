Interview: Matthew Farcher of KINKY BOOTS at Fulton Theatre

After being forced to shut down during the pandemic, Kinky Boots has returned to the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster PA. Along with its return is Matt Farcher reviving his role as Charlie Price.

Can you tell our readers a little about your background? Is the role of Charlie Price similar to previous work or a new character for you?

Charlie Price is totally a character that is right up my alley. I've been fortunate enough to step into the shoes of a few flawed, but leading characters. There is something so relatable about a Charlie and many other roles, life happens, someone is thrust into a situation they are not prepared for, and then a roller coaster begins haha.

Charlie is a flawed character, but he is always trying to do the best he can, and usually for someone else's best interest. Every human is flawed and Charlie hurts a lot of people in the process of learning and developing as a person, but there has to be a genuine lesson learned and some form of the past two hours that shows Charlie has earned the grace even with his flaw. Everyone deserves second chances, but they are earned. So I like the responsibility of finding what makes a character earn the grace of redemption.

Kinky Boots is a unique and wonderful experience for audience members but a challenge to produce. What brought you to this role?

I happened to be a part of Kinky Boots here at the Fulton Theatre pre-pandemic. We actually had only opened 10 shows or so before everything shut down. So an opportunity a few years later came along to step back into the shoes, and I was excited to give it another go.

What challenges have you had to overcome?

This is a big question haha. I've personally been on a very unique ride for someone only 31 years old and yet challenges are part of the journey and the growth. I had a significant health situation when I was 21. I spent about a month in the hospital with triple organ failure, and discovered I have a rare autoimmune disease. So that was fun, and didn't make the pandemic anymore fun either... but our bodies and our minds are incredible and resilient. So the challenge I'm still trying to overcome is just living with my reality. It happened, and here we are ten years later and I'm doing a musical on a stage with my friends. So every challenge is only that, a challenge, I'm just happy to still be here.

The relationship between Charlie and Lola, when played well, is very intricate and intense at times. The two evolve together throughout the story. What have you and your co-star done to create this connection? What has it been like working with them?

Stephane is the absolute dream of a scene partner and cast mate! He brings freshness and originality to everything. Always up to the task, up for a good laugh, or he's making us laugh, or we can just keep it very real and I get to just connect with a genuinely terrific human. I've grown as an actor getting to play onstage with Stephane! The journey between the two characters is very intricate, but they also really get to connect and pick each other up in a time where neither one knew they needed the other. They become friends, and though some very clear lines are crossed by Charlie, there is a bond there, as unlikely as either would have thought. So I think Stephane and I both do our best to lead with honesty in our scenes, but also love and grace... and hopefully after our 2 and half hour journey, our character's growth has earned that grace and love in return.

Can you tell our readers about some of your favorite moments in the show?

Watching Stephane eat up the factory during "Sex is in the Heel" is a show all on its own every night...And watching the Angels live during that and pretty much any number they are in. There's also this line in "Sex is in the heal" and Lola says " 2 and a ½ feet, of irresistible, tubular, SEX!" And whatever Stephane does during that line, I try and copy it for later during "Everybody Say Yeah' when I repeat the line. And Stephane tries to mess with me every night adding some ridiculous ism to the moment each time.

Is this your first production at the Fulton? What has your experience been like working in one of the nation's oldest opera houses?

This is actually my third production at the Fulton. I've been in Beauty and the Beast here as the beast, and Jack Kelly in Newsies. So this town and this theater are very special to me and I love coming back whenever I am asked.



Are you a regular in Lancaster, PA? With a growing arts scene, how have you found your experience here?

I love Lancaster, every time I come back here I find something new to love about it, or find comfort in the local staples that make this place so special.

Given this opportunity to share your thoughts with your audience, what else would you like the Fulton patrons to know about you or the show?

There is a lot going on in the world right now. Kinky Boots is "not your usual" entertainment. But that might be just what the doctor ordered. Our usual entertainment can become overwhelming and even spirit crushing. So, Come put down your phone and screens for a few hours and join us for a story where you will find yourself laughing, crying, and connecting with a room full of people...