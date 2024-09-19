Hershey Symphony Premieres “Tony Bennett–The Official Musical Celebration”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hershey Symphony has announced the U.S. debut of the all-new official production “Tony Bennett: The Official Musical Celebration,” a spectacular live show honoring the life and music of Tony Bennett, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:30 PM. The one-of-a-kind musical event combines the timeless classics of the 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist performed live for an enchanting evening of musical entertainment. The show is produced with TCG Entertainment, Iconoclast, and the Tony Bennett estate and will debut with our symphony at the Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Avenue, Hershey.

Using Bennett’s original musical arrangements, “Tony Bennett–The Official Musical Celebration” will feature the symphony along with a stellar cast of Broadway vocalists, who will capture the essence of Bennett’s vocal brilliance and charismatic stage presence.

Audiences can expect a captivating journey through Bennett’s chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Rags to Riches,” “Because of You,” and more that have touched the hearts of millions around the world.

“We’re thrilled to be working with TCG Entertainment, Iconoclast, and the Tony Bennett estate to bring this spectacular tribute to Mr. Bennett to our audience,” says Susan Cort, executive director of the Hershey Symphony. “It’s exciting to be the first city on the tour for what is sure to be an unbelievable show .”

Ticket prices range from $39 to $69 plus a $2 processing fee and are available at www.HersheySymphony.org.

Comments