Hershey Symphony Orchestra Will Present Holiday Spectacular Next Month

Performances are on December 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Nov. 04, 2022  
Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they ring in the season with their Holiday Spectacular on December 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. A local tradition, this holiday-themed concert will feature both beloved classics and exciting new arrangements, all under the direction of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge.

Musical offerings include favorite carols, Mannheim Steamroller's "Stille Nacht," Leroy Anderson's "Christmas Festival Overture" and "Sleigh Ride," a "Chanukah Overture," and many more. The choirs of the Palmyra Area Middle School and Hershey Middle School will join the orchestra for a selection of choral pieces, including "Somewhere in My Memory" from the movie Home Alone. As a special treat, audiences will get to enjoy a cameo performance from abc27's Dennis Owens.

Concertgoers are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to Gemma's Angels, a local organization that helps families in need.

Reserved seat tickets are $20-$29 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (hersheysymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are highly recommended.




November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

