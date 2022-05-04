Hershey Area Playhouse Presents Its First COCOA CABARET, May 13

The Hershey Area Playhouse is hosting the first night in its Cocoa Cabaret Series on May 13 at 8 pm. Come out for an evening of music, storytelling, and a good laugh featuring local performers and special appearances of the members of our upcoming production Hot 'N' Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration!.

This event is a fundraiser to benefit the Hershey Area Playhouse, which is still dealing from the impacts of the pandemic. This cabaret is one of several scheduled to bring life to the Playhouse between shows. Tickets are pay what you can, and concessions will be open for purchase.

"The last couple of years have been challenging for the Playhouse, but we are resilient and want to show our community how much we've appreciated their support these last couple of years," says Board President Jen Feldser. "In addition to a season of incredible shows this year, we're adding special events to the calendar, like the first event in our Cocoa Cabaret Series."

Says Fundraising Chair Jonathan Walker-VanKuren, "We're fortunate to have such a strong talent base in Central PA, and we want to share these performers with new audiences. It's going to be a blast."

Friend of the Playhouse, the Mount Gretna Brewery, will be onsite for the event.

The show is pay what you can, and tickets can be secured at hersheyareaplayhouse.com. When reserving your spot, there's an option to add a donation to your reservation in the shopping cart.

Hershey Area Playhouse (www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing residents of the community with an opportunity to participate in the creation and production of a theatrical experience. Since its inception in 1999, Hershey Area Playhouse has staged dozens of productions at numerous venues around the Hershey area. In April 2007, the Playhouse opened its new permanent home, Hershey Area Playhouse at Country Meadows.