Hershey Area Playhouse Launches 'Give Back To Broadway' Workshops

Hershey Area Playhouse announces its first in a series of unique workshops, partnering with professionals who are currently displaced by the closing of Broadway. The first workshop is set for Monday, August 17. The Give Back to Broadway workshops pair the Playhouse with professionals from the Great White Way to benefit both.

At least once a month, participants will have access to experts in a variety of fields: orchestra, costumes, acting, dance, and much more. In an online session, Broadway professionals will share what they do, how they learned and honed their expertise and how young people can pursue a career. There will also be a question and answer session. Playhouse Board Chair Jennifer Feldser says, "Theater is truly a community that aids one another."

The inaugural guest will be Hershey's Will Curry. Will Curry enjoys a diverse career as a conductor, violist, violinist, educator and orchestrator. Will was recently the music director and conductor of the Miss Saigon national tour, and previously held the positions of violist/assistant conductor with the Broadway revivals of My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, Fiddler on the Roof, and Les Misérables. Prior to New York, he was the associate conductor for the Mirvish's Les Misérables and the assistant conductor/concertmaster for the Les Misérables national tour.

This workshop will be on Monday, August 17th, beginning at 7pm. You can purchase "tickets" to access the workshop for $10 per household through our website, hersheyareaplayhouse.com. Proceeds will be divided between the special guest and the Playhouse.

To register for the Give Back to Broadway workshop, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com. Cost is $10. All ticket holders will be sent a link to the online meeting; where they will sign in with the name under which you make the purchase for security reasons.

