Gamut Theatre Group's Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre Will Hold Annual New Years Eve Party For Children

Gamut Theatre Group's Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre will hold their 27th Annual New Years Eve Party For Children, where they countdown to NOON instead of midnight, on December 31, 2019. The party is so big that it is held at the Sunoco Performance Theater at the Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg. This year The Popcorn Hat Players are presenting the wildly popular Beauty and the Beast.

The young magician, Merlin, has lost his magic, and his self-centered master has turned into a Beast! They live a lonely life until one night two strangers, including the smart and beautiful Bonita, happen upon their castle. Watch as the Popcorn Hat Players use music and magic to tell the classic tale of how opposites attract. Will it end happily ever after? We hope so...

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the performance will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at gamuttheatre.org/tickets or by calling the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre has been entertaining children and their families since 1993, bringing fairy tales, folk tales and fables to new audiences every year. Using creative comedy and improvisation, the Players write original adaptations and breathe new life into unforgettable stories. PHP presents 7 mainstage productions each year at Gamut Theatre, and takes 2 productions on tour from rural areas to inner-city venues.

Gamut Theatre Group is the combined company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Located in Downtown, Harrisburg their mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways for the entertainment and enlightenment of children and adults alike. gamuttheatre.org





