GYPSY to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in October

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present the American musical classic, Gypsy, from October 10th-26th. Gypsy features star-studded leads with Bobbi Bear (Mama Rose), Maya Burdick (Louise), Annika Locke (June), and Tim Spiese (Herbie), as well as an incredible lineup of EPAC veterans and newcomers filling out the rest of the cast.

This production is directed by Edward R. Fernandez, music directed by Cheryl Markle, and choreographed by Sarah Reynolds. Designers of this production include Mike Rhoads (scenic), Thomas Hudson (lighting), Grant Patrick (sound), and Lionella Darling (costumes), and their work is sure to immerse audiences in this musical loved by generations.

Based on the real-life memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, set in the backdrop of 1920s America, Gypsy tells the captivating story of Rose, the ultimate stage mother, as she relentlessly guides her two talented daughters, Louise and June, towards fame and fortune. With a dazzling blend of toe-tapping tunes, heartwarming moments, and larger-than-life characters, Gypsy takes you on a journey of ambition, self-discovery, and the pursuit of the American dream.

This critically acclaimed musical will leave you mesmerized from start to finish, featuring iconic songs like "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "Let Me Entertain You," and proves to be a theatrical masterpiece that showcases the extraordinary resilience and artistry found within the world of show business.

Gypsy will run from October 10th through October 26th at the Sheradin Bigler Theater. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, and Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. Saturday, September 14th will also have a matinee performance starting at 2:00 PM. Gypsy's Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held on Friday, October 11th at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at epactheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.

