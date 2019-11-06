Fulton Theatre Will Present PETER PAN and TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Believe in magic this Holiday Season at the Fulton Theatre! Peter Pan flies in, November 14 through December 29, with previews November 12 & 13. An adventure for the entire family, Peter Pan is being produced on the grand scale of the Fulton's Beauty and the Beast.

Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved family favorites of all time. This high-flying musical follows Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, as they visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

The character Peter Pan first appeared in the novel The Little White Bird in 1902 and later in a 1904 play Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up. The Broadway Musical version premiered in 1954 at the Winter Garden Theatre, starring Mary Martin. Peter Pan, between the play and the musical, has been produced on Broadway 13 times, often times revived for the holiday season; the last musical production took place at the Gershwin Theatre in 1999.

The company features Joseph Frederick Allen (Peter Pan) who is making his Fulton Theatre Debut. Allen's previous credits include: Crutchie in Disney's Newsies (Theatre By the Sea), Hairspray (North Shore Music Theatre), Jeremy in Be More Chill (Penn State), Austen's Pride (ACT of Connecticut); Huck in Big River (Sharon Playhouse), and Something Wicked This Way Comes (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley); Carolyn Anne Miller (Wendy Darling) who was most recently seen as Dorothy in Maine State Music Theatre's The Wizard of Oz. Other regional credits include: Frozen (Disney Cruise Line), Catch Me If You Can (Music Theatre Wichita), Les Misérables (Music Theatre Wichita), and Avenue Q (Wagon Wheel Theatre); Curt Dale Clark (Captain Hook,Mr. Darling) who is entering his 8th season as The Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick Maine. His Fulton Theatre credits include: The UPS Man in Legally Blonde, The Musical, Billy in Carousel, Harold Hill in The Music Man, Javert in Les Misérables, Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard, Don Lockwood in Singin' In The Rain, The Phantom in Phantom, Bob Wallace in White Christmas, Frank Butler in Annie Get Your Gun, Dr. Livesey in Treasure Island and the Tenor in The Irish... And How They Got That Way; Katie Sina (Mrs. Darling/Pirate) whose previous Fulton credits include: Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins, Dead Mum in Billy Elliot, The Musical, Vera Claythorne in Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, Mollie in Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Glinda in The Wizard of Oz, and Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang!; Andrew Kindig (Smee) whose Fulton Theatre credits include: The Wizard in The Wizard of Oz, Isaac in Disgraced, Giles in Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap and M'ssr Darque in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Other regional credits include: Roscoe in Singin' in the Rain, Joe in Angels in America, Mordcha in Fiddler On The Roof, and Kodaly in She Loves Me; and Janayé McAlpine (Tiger Lily/Liza) who was most recently seen in the production of Evita at the Fulton, also appeared in Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, and Chicago. Her other credits include Norwegian Cruise Line's After Midnight & Swing the Musical.

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are: Joey Abramowicz (Pirate), Alicia Babin (Indian Girl/Pirate/U/S Mrs. Darling), Jonathan Bryant (Indian Boy/Pirate), Nathaniel Burich (Pirate/Indian), Jordan Celli (Indian Girl), Kyra Christopher (Indian Girl), Samantha Hewes Cramer (Indian Girl/Pirate/Lost Child/U/S Tiger Lily), Jeffrey Coon (Starkey), Justin DeParis (Indian Boy/Pirate), Anthony J. Gasbarre III (Pirate), Dan Bob Higgins (Pirate/Indian Boy/U/S Starkey), Jason Garcia Ignacio (Indian/Pirate), Buddy Reeder (Pirate), Matty Rickard (Nana/Indian/Pirate), David Webb (Pirate/U/S Captain Hook), and Anthony Zambito (Lost Child/U/S Peter Pan).

The Youth Ensemble in alphabetical order includes: Anthony Calhoun (Curly), Angelina Capp (Lost Child), Alexander Detter (Lost Child), Tanner Emmerling (Lost Child/U/S John Darling), George Boben Fenimore (John Darling), Quinn Fickes (Twin #1), Paige Fairbanks (Twin #2), Christian Giancaterino (Lost Child/U/S Michael Darling), Henry Greiner (Lost Child), Ryan Kimbark (Nibs), Annalise Prentiss (Tootles), Sofia Shorter (Lost Child), Hannah Whisman (Lost Child/U/S Wendy Darling), Christopher Williams (Slightly), Noah Woods (Michael Darling), and Skyler Wright (Lost Child).

The Orchestra includes Ben McNaboe as Music Director, Conductor and on the Keyboard, Scott A. Williams (Keyboard 2), Janine Thomas (Reed 1), Lauren Fairfull (Reed 2), Rob Schaubach (Reed 3), D. Scott Loose (Trumpet), Jason Brennan (Trombone), Mike Rublesky (Harp), Anthony Scheuerman (Violin) and Matthew Woodson (Drums).

The creative team for Peter Pan includes Marc Robin (Director, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Buddy Reeder (Choreographer), Bob Cline (New York Casting), Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate), Ben McNaboe (Musical Director), Robert Andrew Kovach (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Patrick LaChance (Sound Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Costume Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), Rebekah Church (Deck Stage Manager), and Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager).

'Twas the Night Before Christmas is a holiday treat for the entire family, with original book and lyrics by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark and music by Marc Robin. A new and exciting holiday adventure story, based on the Christmas classic, with festive song and dance! A fantastic treat you can enjoy with your entire family and all of your favorite holiday friends - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Santa, Frosty the Snowman, and more. Through a magical visit to Toyland, Charlotte discovers the true meaning of family and the holidays.

The cast of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas in alphabetical order includes, Jonathan Bryant (Frosty, Rabinowitz, Backup Dancer), Samantha Hewes Cramer (Gremlin, Young), Justin DeParis (Nutcracker, Backup Dancer), Randall Frizado (Charles, Jack Frost, Miller), Nicole Hackmann (Snow Queen, Samaria), Andrew Kindig (Mouse King), Carolyn Anne Miller (Charlotte), David Webb (Abominable Snowman, Mohney, Santa), and Anthony Zambito (Rudolph).

The creative team for the production includes Marc Robin (Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Randall Frizado (Director), Samantha Hewes Cramer (Choreographer), Ben McNaboe (Musical Director), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Katie Pollard-Knudson (Lighting Designer), Victoria Layser (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Wig and Makeup Designer), Tyler Horn (Sound Designer), Keith Eyrich (Props Designer), Domingo Mancuello (Stage Manager), and Bob Cline (Casting Director), and Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

