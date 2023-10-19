Fulton Theatre To Present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT This Holiday Season

The Fulton Theatre has announced the highly anticipated production of the timeless musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

This Tony Award-nominated global hit will be the Fulton's Mainstage holiday show and is set to dazzle audiences with its show-stopping musical numbers, jaw-dropping technical effects, and stunning set design, opening November 17th, 2023, with previews on November 15 and 16.

Joseph begins with storytellers, The Narrators played by, Daniella Dalli (Joseph Jefferson Award Winner), Donovan Hoffer (America's Got Talent), and Katherine Alexis Jones (Joseph Jefferson Award Winner). They tell the story we know and love! Jake Levy (Anastasia 1st Nat'l Tour) makes his Fulton debut as Joseph, the young man whose journey changed his family forever. Fulton Theatre favorites and Chicago legends Curt Dale Clark (Artistic Director, MSMT) and Blake Hammond (Bway:Hairspray, The Lion King, Sister Act, First Date) return as the Pharaoh and Potiphar/Jacob respectively, the characters who changed the course of Joseph's life. Joseph's Brothers are played by Jonathan Bryant (Simeon), David Buregler (Reuben), Willem Butler (Gad), Darius Harper (Judah), Dylan Loraw (Benjamin), Alejandro MullerDahlberg (Naphtali), Devin Neilson (Zebulun), J.P. Qualters (Levi), Alex Joseph Stewart (Dan), Richard Thomas (Issachar), and Daniel Velasquez (Asher). See below for the full cast.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has received widespread acclaim for its originality, wit, and catchy score. Written in 1968 and featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joseph features iconic pop and musical theatre classics known around the world, such as UK #1 “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door To Me,” and “Go Go Joseph.”

A timeless tale of dreams, family, and the power of hope, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a captivating reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors. With dazzling costumes, awe-inspiring circus feats, and set and light design that is sure to give any rock star's concert a run for its money, the Fulton's Joseph is the biblical story like you've never seen before.

The full cast includes: Alicia Babin (Ensemble), Joshua Bellamy (Ensemble), Charlie Bensinger (Ensemble), David Buergler (Reuben), Kelly Liz Bolick (Ensemble/ Dance Captain), Jonathan Bryant (Simeon), Willem F. Butler (Gad), Curt Dale Clark (Pharaoh), Daniella Dalli (Narrator), Blake Hammond (Jacob/Potiphar), Darius Harper (Judah), Donovan Hoffer (Narrator), Hannah Hubbard (Ensemble), Kourtney Keitt (Ensemble/Mrs. Potiphar), Madeline Kendall (Ensemble), Jake Levy (Joseph), Dylan Loraw (Benjamin), Trevail Maurice (Ensemble), Alejandro MullerDahlberg (Naphtali), Sierra Naomi (Ensemble), Devin Neilson (Zebulun), Matt Provencal (Ensemble), JP Qualters (Levi), Melania Rairamo (Ensemble), Camila V. Romero (Ensemble), Alex Joseph Stewart (Dan/Baker), Katherine Alexis Thomas (Narrator), Richard Thomas (Issachar), Mark Tinkey (Ensemble), Daniel Velasquez (Asher), Cameron Wright (Ensemble), Audrey Zahn (Ensemble)

The production and creative team includes Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Melody Valdez (Associate Music Director), Ryan B. Gibbs (Production Stage Manager), Katie Wilhelm (Assistant Stage Manager), Cody Smith (Assistant Stage Manager), William Mohney (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr (Costume Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Meg Valentine (Assistant Props Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate)