Fulton Theatre Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage

Fulton Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Sweat. Written by Lynn Nottage, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Sweat takes place in Reading, PA at the height of the de-industrial revolution and focuses on friendships that are challenged by the loss of work, a shifting cultural landscape, and the divide between community, loyalty, and the pressures of a capitalistic society.

Sweat plays in the Tell Studio Theatre, located on the 4th floor of the Ed and Jeannie Arnold Center for the Performing Arts and opens March 31, 2022, closing April 24, 2022. This production contains mature themes, violence, adult language, and the use of racial slurs.

The Sweat acting company includes Joel Ashur (Chris), Amy Decker (Jessie), Randall Frizado (Stan), Joshua William Green (Evan), Gabriel Rosario (Oscar), Rick Kopecky (Jason), Charis Leos (Tracey), Ché Lyons (Cynthia), Byron Glenn Willis (Brucie).

The production team for Sweat is comprised of Marc Robin (Director), Amy Bertacini (Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr (Costume Designer), Gabriel Rosario (Fight Director), Seth Asa Sengel (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), and Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

Coming up on the Fulton Mainstage; Smokey Joe's Cafe (April 7 - May 1, previews Apr 5 & 6), Man of La Mancha (May 19 - June 12, previews May 17 & 18), and Jersey Boys (June 30 - August 7, previews June 28 & 29). Eichmann Family Series; The Little Mermaid (April 16 - April 30), and Shrek (May 28 - June 11). The final Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series show of the season will be Five Guys Named Moe (June 2 - June 26, previews May 31 & June 1)

