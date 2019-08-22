Fulton Theatre Opens 2019/2020 Season With EVITA

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to present Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved, Evita, September 19 through October 13, with previews on September 17 and 18. This show has tangoed its way into audience's hearts around the world for the past 41 years and continues to be relevant and impactful today.

Based on the heroic true story! Featuring a diverse cast, Time Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical masterpiece, Evita, charts the young and ambitions Eva Perón's meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952, this Tony Award-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Perón, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her untimely death from cancer at age 33. Well known numbers include "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

Evita opened on London's West End in 1978 then on Broadway in 1979. It won both the Laurence Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best Musical. In addition, Evita won Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book of a Musical. Evita has been portrayed by personalities such as Patti LuPone, Elaine Page, and Madonna, who acted the role of Eva in the 1996 film adaptation where she played opposite Antonio Banderas. Evita ran for 4 years at the Broadway Theater, followed by the Broadway Revival at the Marquis Theater in April 2012.

The company features Monica Ramirez (Eva Peron) making her Fulton debut! Regional credits include Footloose (Marriott Theatre), Working (ACT of Connecticut), Evita (ACT of Connecticut), Single Rider (Players Theater NYC), A Never-Ending Line (Players Theater NYC). Omar Lopez-Cepero (Che) is thrilled to return to the Fulton after appearing as Marius in Les Misérables (2009). Lopez-Cepero's Broadway credits include On Your Feet! (OBC), and American Idiot (OBC). His regional credits include, Perón in Evita (Bay Street), Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls (TUTS). Enrique Acevedo (Juan Perón) whose Off-Broadway Credits include GIANT (The Public Theater), The Countess of Storyville (Antonio), Zapata! (Emiliano Zapata), Zorba (Encores! City Center), Latin Heat (Petunia). Acevedo also performed in the National Tours of Bombay Dreams (Vikram u/s) and West Side Story (Bernardo). Alan Mendez (Migaldi) was last seen Off-Broadway at The Public Theater's Socrates, Alan's regional credits include Once (Svec), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Beast), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Oberon), and Hair (Claude).

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are: Lauren Emily Alagna (Ensemble, u/s Mistress), Emily Bordley (Ensemble), Dante Brattelli (Ensemble), Zach Bravo (Ensemble), Juan Caballer (Ensemble, u/s Che), Edgar Cavazos (Ensemble, u/s Migaldi), Gabrielle Dina (Ensemble), Mariela Dorado (Ensemble), Sara Gallo (Ensemble, u/s Eva), Shea Gomez (Mistress), Tyler Johnson-Campion (Ensemble), Pedro Ka'awaloa (Ensemble, u/s Juan Perón), Randal Keith (Ensemble), Janaye McAlpine (Ensemble), Susan Oliveras (Ensemble), Marco Ramos (Ensemble), Nathan Rodriguez (Ensemble), Sean Rozanski (Ensemble), Antony Sanchez (Ensemble), Jackson Siegel (Ensemble), Patricia Rose Suarez (Ensemble), Cara Treacy (Ensemble), and Matthew Varvar (Ensemble)

The Orchestra includes A. Scott Williams as Conductor and on the Keyboard, Ryan Dean Schoening (Keyboard 2), Chris Keeney (Guitar 1), John Gingerich (Bass), Jaren Angud (Drums) Janine Thomas (Reed 1), Mike Wolf (Reed 2), Scott Loose (Trumpet), and Nominic Mascaro (Trombone). With alternate musicians Rob Schaubach (Reeds), Vinny Schickora (Trumpet), and Matthew Woodson (Drums).

The creative team for Evita includes Marc Robin (Director and Choreographer, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Bob Cline (New York Casting) Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate), A. Scott Williams (Musical Director), Charles S. Kading (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer) Kurt Alger (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Wig and Makeup Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Patrick LaChance (Sound Designer), Rebekah Church (Production Stage Manager), and Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager).

The Fulton first opened its doors in 1852. 167 years later, this national historic landmark theatre continues to entertain, educate and delight audiences, bringing live theatre, music, and more than 120,000 patrons into downtown Lancaster annually. Since its inception, some of the brightest stars of theatre, music and film have appeared on its stage, including Sarah Bernhardt, Mark Twain, Lionel Barrymore, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, W.C. Fields, George M. Cohan, Treat Williams and Lancaster's own Jonathan Groff.

Today, under the leadership of Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, the Fulton Theatre produces a mix of comedies, dramas and musicals, employing the talents of professional directors, designers, actors and playwrights from across the country. The Fulton also offers classes for children, teens and adults as well as numerous community engagement programs across the region.

A complete list of dates and times is available at: https://thefulton.org/shows/evita/ . Single ticket prices for the mainstage start at $29, with Student Rush available. Single ticket prices for the Family Series start at $11. Fulton Theatre performs in its home, the national historic landmark Fulton Opera House located at 12 North Prince Street in Lancaster, PA. For more information or to purchase tickets call 717.397.7425 or visit theFulton.org.





