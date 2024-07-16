Andrew Kindig Stars In EVERY BRILLIANT THING At Gretna Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1. Ice cream, 2. Water fights, 3. Things with stripes, 4. Christopher Walken's voice, 5. Roller Coasters.

Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching and hilarious one-person play based on stories of a young boy attempting to ease his mother's depression by creating a list of all the “brilliant” things in the world. Everything worth living for. Through adulthood, as the list grows, he learns the deep significance it has on his own life.

Starring Fulton regular Andrew Kindig and performed in the intimate Gretna Timbers, Every Brilliant Thing will have your belly laughing and your eyes brimming. Told with the help of the audience, it is a life-affirming story of how to achieve hope through focusing on the smallest miracles of life.

“Every Brilliant Thing is a truly remarkable theatrical experience and I am thrilled to be directing this show for Gretna this summer,” says director Kate Galvin. “This is a play unlike any other I've seen or directed - it's deeply moving and highly personal, but also a genuinely collective expression of the human experience. The audience is just as crucial to the play as the actor on stage, and together we create a unique show at every performance. I'm looking forward to working with actor Andy Kindig to make some magic with the Gretna audiences!”

For tickets and showtimes, visit www.gretnatheatre.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Andrew Kindig (he/him) Gretna credits: Fix (Around the World in 80 days), Man 1 (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), and Kodaly (She Loves Me). Favorite Regional Credits: Leo Bloom (The Producers), Mssr. Bouc (Murder on the Orient Express), The Wizard (The Wizard of Oz), Isaac (Disgraced), Giles Ralston (The Mousetrap), Roscoe Dexter (Singin' in the Rain), Marcellus (The Music Man). All my love to K, A & C

Kate Galvin (Director) is thrilled to be working at Gretna for the first time! She is the former Artistic Director of Constellation Stage & Screen in Bloomington, IN, where she directed many productions including Matilda, Ada & the Engine, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, Every Brilliant Thing, and The Importance of Being Earnest. A Philadelphia native, she served as Casting Director/Assistant to the Producing Artistic Director at the Walnut Street Theatre for 7 years and Associate Producer for 11th Hour Theatre Company for 5 years. Kate is Barrymore Award-winning director of both musicals and plays, and has a passion for new musical development. Other regional directing credits include 11th Hour Theatre Company, Fulton Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, Portland Stage, Walnut Street Theatre, Weston Theater Company and others. She is a graduate of NYU (Vocal Performance - Musical Theater) and Goldsmiths - University of London (Producing for Musical Theater). www.kategalvin.com @kategalvinconsulting

Duncan MacMillan (Playwright) Plays include: PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS (2015-2017, National Theatre/Wyndham's Theatre, West End); 1984, adapted from George Orwell (2013-2017, Headlong/Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company, West End, Broadway, international tours, co-adapted/co-directed with Rob Icke); EVERY BRILLIANT THING (2013-2017, Paines Plough/Pentabus Theatre, Edinburgh Festival, UK and international tours, HBO); CITY OF GLASS, adapted from Paul Auster (2017, 59 Productions, HOME, and Lyric Hammersmith); 2071, co-written with Chris Rapley (2014-2015, The Royal Court/Hamburg Schauspielhaus); THE FORBIDDEN ZONE (2014-2016, Salzburg Festival and Schaubühne Berlin); WUNSCHLOSES UNGLÜCK, adapted from Peter Handke (2014, Burgtheater Vienna); REISE DURCH DIE NACHT, adapted from Friederike Mayröcker (2012-2014, Schauspiel Köln, Festival d'Avignon, Theatertreffen); LUNGS (2011-2016, Paines Plough and Sheffield Theatres/Studio Theatre, Washington, DC); and MONSTER (2006, Royal Exchange Theatre).

ABOUT GRETNA THEATRE

Gretna Theatre is one of south-central Pennsylvania's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America. Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA where theatre has been produced at this same location since 1927! The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Gretna Theatre is a non-profit organization producing exciting theatrical productions in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.

