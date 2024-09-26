Franklin County Historical Society to Present Conversation & Booksigning with Jeff Shaara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Franklin County Historical Society is hosting a Conversation & Booksigning with Author and Historian Jeff Shaara at the Capitol Theatre on October 5, 7 PM to 9 PM. The conversation will center around Shaara's newest novel, The Shadow of War. The conversation is moderated by Dr. Steven Burg of Shippensburg University. The Shadow of War takes a closer look at the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962. In his own words, Shaara explains the story.

“Told from a multitude of perspectives and voices, from the Russian engineer attempting the near impossible task of building the missile launch facilities in Cuba, to the US Navy commanders whose ships are sent to “quarantine” Cuba, to the Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev, desperately trying to maintain a challenging balancing act between conflicting demands of various powerful forces, to the brothers Kennedy (JFK and Bobby) who can't allow Russia to land nuclear missiles in Cuba, or to appear weak in confronting Khrushchev, but keenly understand how close they are dancing to the edge of war.”

Shaara activates his readers to join him in another place and time as he energizes historical events and figures in compelling situations of American and world history. He is well-known for Gods and Generals and The Last Full Measure, which joined his Pulitzer Prize-winning father Michael Shaara's The Killer Angels to be the well-recognized Civil War trilogy. Other works by Jeff Shaara include Rise to Rebellion: A Novel of the American Revolution, The Glorious Cause, The Final Storm, and The Old Lion.

Learn more and experience firsthand Jeff Shaara's historic perspective and literary talents in this special event of the Franklin County Historical Society. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

For more about Franklin County Historical Society, visit franklinhistorical.org or contact 717.264.1667.

