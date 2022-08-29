Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present Peter Shaffer's AMADEUS, September 8-17

From September 8th through September 17th, Peter Shaffer's multi-award-winning play, Amadeus, will play at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC).

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play in 1981, Amadeus also earned a slew of Academy Awards for the motion picture of the same title in 1984. Under direction of Edward R. Fernandez, Amadeus' beautiful story will be brought to life in a manner that captures audience members in EPAC's intimate space. With lighting and set design by Jon DeGaetano and costume design by Kate Willman and Stacey Burdick, the visuals of Amadeus are not to be missed.

.

The cast is led by award-winning performers, including Maya Burdick as Costanze, Jordon Ross Weinhold as Antonio Salieri, and Ben Galosi in the titular role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The trio is backed by an ensemble of EPAC all-stars including Preston Schreffler, Rachel Faust, Bobby Checchia, Jessa Casner, and more!

In 1781, Antonio Salieri finds himself in a position of fame and high esteem, composing music in the name of God, until he hears a name that will come to haunt him and his career - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Mozart, a crude young man and the antithesis of high society, proves that his musical prowess is indeed as mythic as it is said to be, and Salieri must combat the possibility of dwindling notoriety. A story of faith, jealousy, genius, mystery, and revenge, Amadeus proves to be an exciting journey through one of music's greatest rivalries.

Amadeus will run from September8th through September 17th, at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Wednesday and Thursday night performances begin at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 8:00pm. Additionally, there will be one matinee performance on Saturday, September 17th, at 2:00pm.