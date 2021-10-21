Encore! Home School Presents A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED By Agatha Christie

On Thursday, November 4, Central Pennsylvania's premier homeschool theatre troupe will hit the stage with their first live, full-length performance since spring of 2019.

Encore! Home School Productions presents "A Murder Is Announced," an Agatha Christie play. Performances will run November 4, 5, and 6 at 7:00 pm with a matinee on November 7 at 2:00 pm and will be held at the Hershey Area Playhouse at 830 Cherry Drive in Hershey, PA 17033.

Halloween may be over when November arrives, but Encore! Home School Productions is just getting the scares started on November 4. This performance of a classic Agatha Christie murder mystery promises a few spooks and an intriguing story for any brave soul who attends.

Encore! is known across Central Pennsylvania as an award-winning theatre group for homeschoolers, but due to COVID-19, they have not performed a live, full-length show since 2019. The company is consistently represented at the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards, boasting numerous nominations as well as a handful of victories.

"A Murder Is Announced" is Encore's first ever fall play, and it features a cast of highly talented high schoolers - Encore's cream of the crop. Directed by Central PA legend Jill Panyard, the plot follows an announcement in the local paper that states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. After the appointed time comes and goes, everyone finds the advertisement in the paper was true to its word. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation.

Families are welcomed and encouraged to attend this production, but please note loud gunshots will be fired and "blood" will be visible. Content is suitable for kids, but use judgement when considering bringing especially young children.

Encore! Home School Productions is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to provide quality theatre in Pennsylvania and provide homeschooled students with the same theatrical opportunities as those in public school.

For tickets and more information, visit www.encorehomeschoolproductions.com