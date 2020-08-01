Doylestown Theatre Arts Center Presents Series of Summer Shows For Kids and Teens

Doylestown Theatre Arts Center has been presenting shows all summer, geared toward children and teens!

The company recently put on Moana Jr on June 29, 2020. The show was directed by Bruce Kirkpatrick and choreographed by Kristine Lewis.

Next was Peter Pan Jr. on July 06, 2020. This production was directed by Stephen Casey and choreographed by Stephen Casey.

Most recently, the company performed Seussical Jr. on July 20, 2020. This show as also directed by Stephen Casey and choreographed by Stephen Casey.

The center's upcoming show is Curtains, which is their first teen show of the summer. Curtains will be held on August 03, 2020. This show will also be directed by Stephen Casey and choreographed by Stephen Casey.

Learn more at https://www.theatreartscenter.com/summer-2020.

