DC Benny Hosts Storytelling Series at the ZLOCK Performing Arts Center

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) has announced a brand new monthly storytelling series starting on Friday, February 24, at 7:30 pm and will run through April 28. The legendary DC Benny will host this storytelling series with co-host comedian Marc Kaye. Benny and Kaye will tell their own stories of "Resourcefulness" while introducing and highlighting fellow storytellers who otherwise live in the world as comedians, authors, professors, and actors. With the series premiere on the 24th, featured storytellers include Missy Hall, Susanne Sulby, Stuart Carrol, and Raysa Santos. Other themes and storytellers for the remainder of the series through April are TBA.

All tickets for the new Storytelling Series are $10.00 with free parking. In addition, BCCC students receive free tickets when a current student ID is presented. The Zlock PAC bar will be open an hour before the show, offering a variety of craft beer, wine, and non-alcoholic refreshments. More information can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223874®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bucks.edu%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For group sales, call 215-968-8469.

Co-host Mark Kaye, who helped develop the series, states: Resourcefulness comes to mind in February; here it is, the shortest month of the year but yet it's jam-packed with rituals and ceremonies - from Valentine's Day to Black History Month, and somehow, it makes do with the days it's given. Hear stories of how resourcefulness, despite actual resources, and persistence are more than "making do" and prepare to be inspired.

D.C. Benny's story-telling style of comedy has delighted audiences over his thirty-five years as a Brooklyn-based performer. His third appearance on NBC's "Showtime At the Apollo" has over eighteen million YouTube views, he has 3 stand up specials including Comedy Central Presents, Dry Bar, was a season finalist on both seasons 2 and 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing. He's been featured in John Singleton's "Illegal Tender", "Freedomland" with Samuel Jackson, recurred on the soap opera "As the World Turns" and starred in many national commercials such as the Bud "How You Doin'?" campaign. His comedy albums are on constant rotation on Sirius radio, and he co-hosts the story-telling podcast, Tall but True, with Cash Cab's Ben Bailey. Benny can also be seen on ABC's "Supermarket Sweep" with Leslie Jones and playing Michael Cera's father, Bart, on Amy Schumer's series "Life and Beth" on Hulu.

The Zlock Performing Arts Center is located inside the Gateway Center building on campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown. Parking is free. The theater is equipped with audio-loop technology for the hearing impaired.

The Kevin and Sima Zlock Performing Arts Center hosts musical and theatrical performances, business conferences, and educational events throughout the year. The Zlock Performing Arts Center offers exceptional staging, lighting, and acoustics in an intimate 339-seat theater. The venue is located on the Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus, just 45-minutes north of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Built in 1971 and upgraded in 2000, the Zlock Performing Arts Center is also available for rent on a limited basis to external for-profit and non-profit groups and organizations.