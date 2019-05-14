Comic Legend Buddy Hackett Comes To Life In MY BUDDY At Bristol Riverside Theatre

Legendary comedian Buddy Hackett is brought to life in My Buddy, a live musical, theatrical production, told by the person closest to him...his son, Sandy Hackett. It runs June 28 - 30, 2019 at Bristol Riverside Theatre.

Directed by Lisa Dawn Miller, My Buddy takes the audience on a journey that explores the deep bond between a father and son. Sharing personal anecdotes, Sandy brilliantly captures the nuance of his father's comedic style as he reminisces about a lifetime together, including the 10 years they spent touring on the road, sharing stories and memories from the beginning days of Buddy's career, to his skyrocketing success as a movie star and night club entertainer, to being the most sought after comedian of his day - to his rule breaking, fearless comedic truth, which broke barriers paving the way for today's comedians.

My Buddy reveals never-before-heard stories about Buddy Hackett holding court with some of his friends: Johnny Carson, George Burns, Richard Pryor, Jerry Lewis, Bob Newhart, Phyllis Diller, Milton Berle, Danny Thomas, Sid Caesar, Woody Allen, Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, Alan King, Mickey Rooney, Harvey Korman and countless more.

With the success of Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show, produced by Hackett and Miller, Sandy shares what inspired him to honor his father and his pals, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop and Dean Martin and tells stories of the times they shared together when they ruled the Las Vegas strip and beyond. Through original, distinctive, humorous and poignant Hackett storytelling, My Buddy is funny, witty and touching as Sandy recreates some of his father's comedic moments and for the first time uncovers some interesting family drama that transpired after Buddy passed away in 200

Lisa, a producer and singer/songwriter, is the daughter of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller. She's currently developing a new musical, For Once in My Life, about the life of her father whose hits, in addition to For Once in My Life, include Touch Me in the Morning, A Place in the Sun, Heaven Help Us All, Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday, If I Could, I've Never Been to Me, Someday at Christmas, Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time and many more. She has released several recordings and directed numerous music videos. She also heads up her own music publishing company, LDM Publishing; manages her father's vast legacy catalogue; tours throughout the country and manages the careers of her children, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman, freshman at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and 13-year-old actor/singer/dancer, Ashleigh Hackett, a middle schooler, also a student of the performing arts.

Performances are Friday, June 28 at 8pm; Saturday, June 28 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, June 30 at 3pm. Tickets start at $30 and are available by visiting brtstage.org or calling the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org

BRT's Summer Music Fest 2019 continues with Woodstock at 50: A Celebration (July 18 - 28, 2019), which relives this pivotal moment in music history with favorite songs from the 1960s. The festival will conclude in August with Broadway Summer Spectacular (August 15 - 25, 2019), bringing Broadway to Bristol in an evening packed with Broadway hits.





