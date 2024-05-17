Prima Theatre Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a commitment to experiential concerts and contemporary theater, Prima Theatre will present its much-anticipated 2024-2025 season, themed "STEP INTO YOUR MOST BOLD & BEAUTIFUL LIFE." This season’s lineup promises an exhilarating array of experiences that will leave audiences buzzing with excitement at every turn.

"Imagine looking back on your days knowing you truly embraced life. One simple way to make that happen is to prioritize experiences with those who matter most. At Prima, we’re here to fuel that journey," says Mitch Nugent, Co-founder and Executive Artistic Producer.

The Season consists of:

Golden Era

September 20 - October 6, 2024

Step into the glitz and glamour of the Gatsby era with Golden Era, a theatrical 1920s-50s concert experience. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of a speakeasy cabaret, sip vintage libations, and groove to swing, jazz, barbershop, and crooner music.

Illumination

November 22 - December 22, 2024

Experience the magic of the holiday season like never before with Illumination, an immersive candlelit holiday concert. Captivating renditions of beloved holiday classics will envelop audiences in a radiant ambiance, making it a cherished family tradition each year.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

February 7-23, 2025

Join the whimsical world of the Peanuts gang in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, as they embark on a journey of self-discovery filled with joyous adventures. This professional musical production promises a fresh take on the endearing charm of Charlie Brown and his pals.

We’ll Get Back to You

April 25 - May 10, 2025

Prepare for a groundbreaking play in collaboration with culture-shaping author Rob Bell in We’ll Get Back to You. Bell is a New York Times best-selling author with ten books translated into 25 languages, featured in The New Yorker, touring alongside Oprah Winfrey, and earning a spot on Time Magazine’s prestigious list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Experience the East Coast premiere of this captivating portrayal of a job interview “gone-so-wrong-it’s-right,” offering a mesmerizing glimpse into the transformative power of embracing our humanity.

80’s By Request: LIVE!

June 13-29, 2025

Take a nostalgic trip back to the 80s with 80s By Request: LIVE! You’re in control as Prima becomes your live jukebox, performing iconic hits spanning Madonna to Michael Jackson, ensuring an unforgettable experience filled with nostalgia and excitement.

Subscriptions to Prima Theatre's upcoming season offer theater and concert fans exclusive perks like priority seating and hassle-free rescheduling. Subscribers also get insider updates for a richer theater experience. Mitch Nugent highlights the value, noting subscribers enjoy prime seats at unbeatable prices and a personal calendar set with cultural events, all at a cost lower than Netflix. Visit primatheatre.org/subscribe for more information.

Comments