Christian McBride Will Perform at the Majestic Theater This Summer

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride to perform at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. From jazz, to R&B, pop/rock, hip-hop/neo-soul, to classical, Christian McBride is a luminary to audiences world-wide. The free public performance is funded by the Sunderman Chamber Music Foundation. Tickets will be available starting Friday, April 28 and reservations are required.

Named DownBeat Magazine's Bassist, Producer, and Jazz Artist of 2022, McBride is the Artistic Director of the historic Newport Jazz Festival, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. Christian is also a respected educator and advocate as the Artistic Director of Jazz House KiDS, and the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Summer Sessions. In addition to consistent touring, McBride hosts NPR's "Jazz Night in America" and "The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian" on SiriusXM.

In addition to performing at the Majestic on June 22, Christian McBride is the featured guest artist of the Gettysburg Jazz Camp, taking place at Gettysburg College June 20-23. The camp is open to instrumental and vocal students entering grades 7-12 and will include a masterclass with McBride as well as a variety of classes and activities with Gettysburg faculty and guest artists. Gettysburg Jazz Camp registration is now open with a priority deadline of May 12. More information is available at www.gettysburg.edu/summercamps or by calling 609-771-6815.

"Christian McBride is the ideal artist to feature both at the Majestic and the Gettysburg Jazz Camp. He electrifies audiences with his artistry and is an outstanding advocate for music education, inspiring communities of all ages to participate in and enjoy this diverse body of music," observed Dr. James Day, Director of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College. "We are thrilled to have an artist of Christian's caliber perform in our community and work with our students. In concert he will be joined by a band of outstanding musicians. These are certain to be unforgettable events."

Tickets for Christian McBride are free and will be available beginning Friday, April 28 at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, or by calling (717) 337-8200. Reservations are required and must be made in person or by phone. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College devotes itself to the development of the art of music in the lives of the campus and broader community by blending excellent, comprehensive musical training with Gettysburg College's strengths as one of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges. The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.