Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Big Band Project Will Debut at Newtown Theatre

Join platinum selling recording artist Chris Pinnella as he brings his 12-Piece Big Band Project to the newly renovated Newtown Theatre on Sunday September 29th. The afternoon will boast an all new setlist of songs played through brilliantly by Pinnella's stellar 12-Piece Big Band in their Newtown, PA debut.

Pinnella who has shared the stage with the legendary Julie Andrews as well as toured and recorded with the platinum selling arena rock group the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, is no stranger to the stage and has become a master at making everything old sound new again. "I'm so thrilled to be making our Newtown Theatre debut with this performance. There's something special happening at this beautiful theatre with all the new upgrades it will make for a spectacular afternoon of great music," says the singer.

Expect to hear the classics you know and love with some contemporary hits done up big band style. From Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Nat King Cole, and Tony Bennett to hitmakers like The Beatles, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Cory Wong, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Jim Croce and more!

On stage with Pinnella for the afternoon will be pianist Bob Himmelberger (Glen Miller Band, Michele Hedricks), bassist Gary Mazzaroppi (Stan Getz, Buddy Rich, Les Paul), guitarist David O'Rourke (Pat Martino, Bucky Pizzarelli) with Joe DeVico (Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Freddie Hubbard) on drums. The horn section will be comprised of veteran players and young guns with Garrett Faccone (Chicago B'way, Belle & Sebastian), Joe Gullace (Thank You Scientist, Bruce Springsteen), and Ray Vansco (Temptations, The Four Tops) on Trumpets -- Michael Ventoso and Adam Machaskee (Mingus Big Band, Birdland Big Band) on Trombones with Greg Grispart (The Duprees, Bruce Springsteen), Rob Portnoy (Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett) and Elliot Stern (The Duprees) rounding out the group on Reeds.

The NY Times Raves, "Pinnella possesses a soaring, rich voice that just leaves you speechless. With his amazing orchestra he takes each song into majestic territory."

Chris Pinnella + The Big Band Project plays The Newtown Theatre on Sunday September 29, 2024 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $37 for the General Public and $32 for Newtown Theatre Members. Call the Box Office at (215) 968-3859 or Online at: www.thenewtowntheatre.com or www.chrispinnella.com/dates

