Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Pennsylvania's 342nd Birthday at Brandywine Battlefield Park

The event is on Sunday, March 12.

Mar. 02, 2023  
Celebrate Pennsylvania's 342nd Birthday at Brandywine Battlefield Park

The Brandywine Battlefield Park will celebrate the commonwealth's 342nd birthday on Sunday, March 12, by offering free admission.

Visitors to Brandywine Battlefield Park that day can see interpreters demonstrating 18th century trades, watch our 18-minute orientation video, and tour our museum. Additionally, our historic homes, the Benjamin Ring House (Washington's Headquarters) and the Gideon Gilpin House, will be available for tour. The event runs from 12 PM to 3 PM. The Park closes at 4 PM.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.



Gamut Theatre Presents THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE Photo
Gamut Theatre Presents THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE
Gamut Theatre presents its Spring Showcase Production: Thistle & Salt: The Ireland of J.M. Synge. This production is a partnership with Narçisse Theatre Company which runs March 4-19, 2023 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM.
Jeffrey Gabel Will Retire From the Majestic Theater in January 2024 Photo
Jeffrey Gabel Will Retire From the Majestic Theater in January 2024
Jeffrey Gabel, the founding executive director of Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater, announced today that he will retire in early January 2024 after 20 years of dedicated service.
Interview: Remi Veronica & Jama Bowen of SISTER ACT at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Interview: Remi Veronica & Jama Bowen of SISTER ACT at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
With the help of technology, I had the pleasure of sitting down with two fascinating women who play the lead roles in the upcoming Dutch Apple production of Sister Act. Not only did they share their background and journey, but they offered deep and fun insights into their upcoming roles.
Review: SISTER ACT at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: SISTER ACT at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
This production really had some great character roles including Shannon Connolly's eternally optimistic, Sister Mary Patrick, Jim Johnson’s enthusiastic Monsignor, and Joshua James Crawford’s TJ who was one part JJ Evans, one part George Jefferson, one part Rerun, and 100% hilarious.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Pennsylvania's 342nd Birthday at Brandywine Battlefield ParkCelebrate Pennsylvania's 342nd Birthday at Brandywine Battlefield Park
March 2, 2023

The Brandywine Battlefield Park will celebrate the commonwealth’s 342nd birthday on Sunday, March 12, by offering free admission.
Gamut Theatre Presents THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGEGamut Theatre Presents THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE
March 1, 2023

Gamut Theatre presents its Spring Showcase Production: Thistle & Salt: The Ireland of J.M. Synge. This production is a partnership with Narçisse Theatre Company which runs March 4-19, 2023 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM.
Jeffrey Gabel Will Retire From the Majestic Theater in January 2024Jeffrey Gabel Will Retire From the Majestic Theater in January 2024
February 27, 2023

Jeffrey Gabel, the founding executive director of Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater, announced today that he will retire in early January 2024 after 20 years of dedicated service.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau to Celebrate Women's History Throughout MarchFranklin County Visitors Bureau to Celebrate Women's History Throughout March
February 25, 2023

On March 25, 1 PM to 3 PM, Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a dynamic speaker, poet, and performer Carla Christopher, who will add her fresh perspective to the many ways women are valiant each day.
Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in MarchPaula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in March
February 24, 2023

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present Paula Vogel's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning-play, How I Learned to Drive, March 9th through 18th. With direction by Edward R. Fernandez and assistant direction from Ben Galosi, this play promises to be a thrilling opener to EPAC's 2023 mainstage season.
share