Celebrate Pennsylvania's 342nd Birthday at Brandywine Battlefield Park

The Brandywine Battlefield Park will celebrate the commonwealth's 342nd birthday on Sunday, March 12, by offering free admission.

Visitors to Brandywine Battlefield Park that day can see interpreters demonstrating 18th century trades, watch our 18-minute orientation video, and tour our museum. Additionally, our historic homes, the Benjamin Ring House (Washington's Headquarters) and the Gideon Gilpin House, will be available for tour. The event runs from 12 PM to 3 PM. The Park closes at 4 PM.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.