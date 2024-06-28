CHESS IN CONCERT Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chess the Musical will be brought to life by 17 actors and a 24-piece orchestra in a gorgeous open air venue in Central Pennsylvania. Featuring the music of ABBA members Andersson and Ulvaeus, and lyrics by musical theatre icon Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Aida), this gripping musical is inspired by the political and international spectacle of the 1972 World Chess Championship between American Bobby Fischer and Russian Boris Spassky. Set in the 1980’s at the height of the Cold War, CHESS illustrates how something as trivial as a game of chess can mean so much more when fueled by the threats and propaganda of nations at war.

“Chess holds a very special place in my life,” says director Michael Philip O’Brien. “It was a piece that was introduced to me and many other students in my high school by our choral director. He used to play it in class for all of us, and his passion for the story and music was infectious. It has been an absolute favorite of mine since then and now getting to direct it with this incredible cast and a 24 piece orchestra makes it all the more exciting!”

Performances are at the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse July 11 - 20. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.gretnatheatre.org. Become a subscriber for the best ticket prices available AND earn premium, priority seating!

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Griffin Binnicker (Fredrick Trumper) is elated to be making his Gretna Theatre debut - and is reveling at the opportunity to be one of the pawns in this exciting piece. Selected Credits: Maury in Disaster and King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar. His gratitude is abounding for his family (blood and otherwise), Spencer, my magical team at DGRW, Kate Galvin and the entire Gretna team. University of Michigan ’19 BFA MT. For Sam, Always. Insta: Griffinbink”

Ben Michael (Anatoly Sergievsky) is excited to have the opportunity to sing this incredible score, and honored to be working with Mike O’Brien for the 10th time! Previous credits include: Original Broadway Cast of Paradise Square, Henri in the First National Tour of An American in Paris, The Beast in Beauty and the Beast, and Jervis in Daddy Long Legs. Ben is currently in the 2nd year of the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certificate Program, created by Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield.

Amanda Robles (Florence Vassy) is a graduate of the University of the Arts. Notable credits include Rachel , ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (Walnut Street Theater), Vanessa in IN THE HEIGHTS (Stages St. Louis and Westport Country Playhouse), Aldonza in MAN OF LA MANCHA (Stages St. Louis), Cinderella in INTO THE WOODS (Barrington Stage Co.), Rita in the full workshop production of FROM HERE TO ETERNITY (Jerome Robbins Theater), under Sir Tim Rice and as Isabel/Tia Carmen in the World Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI (DCPA and The Old Globe).@arobles43. ¡Tened Fe!

Jenna Pastuszek (Svetlana Sergievsky) Gretna debut! Select NYC: SMILE! (Theatre Row), THE INCREDIBLE FOX SISTERS (New Ohio Theatre), JOEY & RON (Player’s Theatre). Select Regional: ELVIS (Walnut Street Theatre), DINER (Delaware Theatre Co.), SIDE SHOW (Media Theatre), BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE (DTC), 44 (Bourbon Room Hollywood), EVITA (Carbonell Award Nominee, Stage Door Theatre), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (Eagle Theatre). Her solo shows, GET HAPPY!, and ME, MYSELF & BARBRA, recently seen at Paper Mill & Bucks County Playhouse. Co-Founder of Innovative Voice Studio. Proud Mama. Slava Ukraini! @thejennap

JERROD GANESH (Arbiter) is incredibly grateful to be returning to the Gretna Theatre where they were last seen in Jekyll & Hyde: In Concert! Other notable credits: Mary Poppins (Media), Assassins (Arden), Godspell (NLT), Sister Act (Candlelight), Legally Blonde (Surflight). More credits/info at www.jerrodganesh.com. So much love to my friends, family, and HKA! Everything I do is for you pops. IG and TikTok: @jerrodryanganesh

Daniel Schwait (Molokov) New York Credits include: Love Life, Brigadoon, The New Yorkers, Annie Get Your Gun, and The Most Happy Fella with City Center Encores; Androcles and the Lion, Caesar & Cleopatra with Project Shaw, Ancient History, and The Girl, The Ghost and the Minotaur. Regional Credits include: Carousel, The Secret Garden, Les Misérables, Kiss Me, Kate, Evita, Sweeney Todd, and Side Show. Daniel also has many recordings available on all streaming platforms. For Bess. @realdanschwait

TREVAIL MAURICE (Walter) is elated to be making his Gretna theater debut. You may have have recently seen him in South Pacific (Fulton theater); 9 to 5 (Fulton Theater); Joseph Amazing Technical Dream Coat (Fulton theater); Peter Pan (Fulton theater); Ragtime (Fulton theater) Big Fish(Servant stage); The wizard of oz; TinMan (fulton theater) Robin Hood; King Richard (fulton theater), The Wiz; us scarecrow/Tin man, (fulton theater). The Color Purple; preacher/ol mister, (Ephrata performing arts center). The hunchback of Notre Dame; Saint Aphrodisius (Youngstown playhouse). Grand Night for singing, Male lead (Youngstown playhouse). Pippin; Ensemble, (Youngstown playhouse). Caroline or change; The Dryer, (Youngstown playhouse). You can find me @TrevailMaurice on all social platforms.

Katelyn Candiello (she/her) is so excited to be back this summer at Gretna Theatre! You may have seen her last summer in Jekyll & Hyde as Lady Beaconsfield. National Tour: Wizard of Oz (International-Apex Tour Associate Choreographer), Dog Loves Books (ArtsPower). Regional Credits: Descendants, The Little Mermaid, Seussical the Musical, Mary Poppins, Shrek (Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre). When she is not performing she is a Speech-Language Pathologist working with students at Manheim Township School District. Enormous thanks to her family, friends and Ben. Singing forever for Mom.

BRENDAN FYODOR MASSAR (Ensemble) is so happy to return to Gretna in Chess! He was last seen on the Gretna stage as Proops in Jekyll and Hyde and Tristan in Nevermore. Other favorite regional credits include: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer National Tour (Santa), The Great Gatsby (Jay Gatsby), Godspell (Jesus), A Charles Dickens Christmas (Charles Dickens), and The Emperor’s New Clothes (Emperor Marcus III). brendanmassar.com

Kayllen Cox (Ensemble) is excited to be joining Gretna Theatre for a third summer! Previously she could be seen in some of Gretna’s Cabaret Soirées, Annual Gala and last year’s production of JEKYLL AND HYDE. Local credits include Sight and Sound Theatres, Servant Stage and Piercing Word. Other shows include GODSPELL (Morgan), INTO THE WOODS (Baker’s Wife) and YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (Lucy). Psalm 149:9// @Coxyladymusic

Tyler Shadle (Ensemble) is grateful to be back for another summer with Gretna Theatre! Some recent credits include Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Pigeon, Gretna Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Anthony, Open Stage), and Rapunzel (Prince Andreas, Fulton Theatre). Outside of theatre, Tyler is the Director of Operations for Inside Voices, a contemporary a cappella ensemble. @theinsidevoices_

Grace Browning (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her Gretna Theatre debut. She is a recent graduate of Temple University’s BFA Musical Theatre program. (Go Owls!) Past credits include Grease, Mamma Mia, and 42nd Street at The Fulton Theatre and Into The Woods at The Arden Theatre. Her favorite role is Fastrada in Pippin at Temple University. IG: @_gracebrowning_

Christian Burdick (Ensemble) is absolutely thrilled to be spending his summer with Gretna Theatre! He is a rising senior in Ithaca College’s musical theatre program and spent his last semester in London, assistant producing shows at Barons Court Theatre. His recent acting credits include: Newsies (Pulitzer), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Father Dupin), Momentum: A Dance Concert (Principal Dancer), Fun Home (John), and House of Desires (Chorus). Outside of theatre he loves reading and playing piano. IG @christianburdick

Abby Crispin (Ensemble) is so excited to be joining Gretna Theatre as an Apprentice this summer! She is a rising junior Musical Theatre major at Messiah University. Some of her favorite credits include Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Cinderella in Into The Woods, and Percy in The Spitfire Grill.

Gerson Malave (Ensemble) beyond happy to be returning this summer to Mt. Gretna. Last year he was last seen as the Man in the Yellow Hat from Curious George and in the ensemble of Gypsy. His favorite credits include Franz (Rock of Ages), Joseph (Joseph), and Leading Player (Pippin). He is a rising junior in Temples Musical Theater Program.

Alexa Niles (Ensemble) is ecstatic to be an Acting Apprentice at Gretna Theatre this summer! She is a rising senior BFA Musical Theatre Major at Coastal Carolina University. Her collegiate credits include Cabaret (Fraulein Kost), Merrily We Roll Along (Beth U/S, ensemble), and Radium Girls (Mrs. Roeder, Madam Curie). Her professional credits include Avenue Q (Kate Monster) and Into The Woods (The Witch) with Long Bay Theatre.

Ty Roberson (Ensemble) is an aspiring young actor, melomaniac, and pink enthusiast from Charlotte, North Carolina is THRILLED to be making his Gretna Theatre debut this summer! Ty attends Emory & Henry College, where he studies to earn his BFA in Musical Theatre. Favorite credits include; Bert in Mary Poppins (Emory & Henry College), Dick Bernly in 9 to 5 (Timberlake Playhouse), Flick in Violet (Emory & Henry College), and Sonny in Grease (Timberlake Playhouse). www.tyroberson.com

Dan Kazemi (Musical Director) is a composer, orchestrator, director, music director, pianist, and performer. Dan recently orchestrated and music directed the world premieres of Run Bambi Run, with a score by Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes, and The Greatest Love For Whitney at Milwaukee Rep. He directed Ring of Fire at Milwaukee Rep and Actors' Theatre of Louisville. Dan has musically directed more than 30 productions at Milwaukee Rep including Titanic, Hedwig, In The Heights, West Side Story, and Ragtime. Dan's music has been performed at Lincoln Center, Le Cirque de Demain in Paris, 213 Collective's Unitled Project #213, and he composed an original score for a grunge adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. He is a Barrymore award winning music director (Lizzie) and a composer for the musical podcast, Mythic Thunderlute.

Michael Philip O’Brien (Director) is Gretna Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director and a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He was a co-founder and the Producing Artistic Director of 11th Hour Theatre Company in Philadelphia, where he produced over 45 musicals including multiple World and Regional premieres. Performing credits include: TUTS, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Milwaukee Rep, Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, Bristol Riverside, 11th Hour and more.

JOHNATHAN R. SHUEY (Resident Sound Design/Audio Engineer, Full Season) was born, raised, and currently resides in Lebanon County. He is very humbled to be returning for his 11th season as Gretna Theatre’s “sound person.” Johnathan brings a wide range of experience to Gretna from his involvement in over 200+ productions across Central PA since 1988. Johnathan would like to thank his wife, Laura Shuey, and their son, Jack, for all of their love and support.

Josh Yentsch (Scenic Charge) is thrilled to be returning to Gretna for his third season. A Hershey native, Josh is involved in numerous projects throughout the area. He serves as a production stage manager for Dark Nights at Hersheypark with Epic Entertainment, designs for the Hershey School of Dance and Arts, collaborates with many local high schools theatre productions, and spends most of the year production designing and managing Hershey High School's theatre program.





