CHARLOTTE'S WEB Comes to The Majestic

E.B. White's "Charlotte's Web," the loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte, will be presented Sunday, February 9 at 3 p.m. at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater. The show is recommended for children ages kindergarten through grade 5 and is presented by WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital's Healing HeArts Healthy Family Series.

"'Charlotte's Web' is one of the most beloved books for young readers and this production brings all the characters to life including Wilbur the pig, Charlotte the spider, and Fern, the farmer's daughter," explained Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel.

In "Charlotte's Web" Wilbur has a problem: how to avoid winding up as pork chops! Charlotte, a fine writer and true friend, comes up with a plan to fool Farmer Zuckerman. By spinning the words "Some Pig" in her web, Charlotte weaves a solution which not only make Wilbur a prize pig, but ensures his place on the farm forever.

Tickets for "Charlotte's Web" start at $19 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.







