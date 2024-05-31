CATS Musical Opens June 14 At The Belmont Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Belmont will present Andrew Lloyd Webbers CATS, with a LIVE Orchestra, opening June 14! This musical sensation for the entire family will run for two weekends on the main stage June 14-16 & 20-23.

Come see the artistry of some of the areas most talented dancers and vocalists on a creative set of oversized items in a junkyard that creates the place for the gathering of cats. The oversized junkyard will magically shrink you down to the size of a cat! Allow yourself to be caught off guard as a stage full of felines show you their world through the art of music and dance. What happens in a cat's world when the lights go out? What if YOU were the size of a cat? What if YOU were invited to the prestigious gathering of cats, when the Jellicle Moon appears? Well, the moon is shining bright on the main-stage and YOU are all invited…to honor one special cat, giving them another life...as if nine were not enough!

T.S. Eliot's poetry, set to Andrew Lloyd Webber's mesmerizing music, shows us that cats are, in many ways, just like us. Owners tend to rub off on their cats and you will see many of their traits portrayed LIVE on our junkyard stage. There are motherly cats, sexy cats, a fat cat, gangster cats, a has-been cat hoping for another chance in life, and yes, a leader of cats, who also happens to be the father of many of the cats you will meet. The original creative team for CATS took everything they knew about music, theatre. dance, and storytelling and created something so original that no one has been able replicate it since. CATS the Musical is rich with story after story of endearing cat characters you'll fall in love with.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took the world by surprise with his masterpiece, creating a whole new approach to musical theater. The beauty of dance creates the majestic lines of a cat and the music, special effects and innovative set take you into the magical world of these mysterious creatures. YOU are invited to visit the stage at intermission to view the junkyard and walk amongst the larger-than-life props produced by the creative team!

The Director is The Belmont's Artistic Director, Rene Staub. The choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. Music Directors are Chloe Braden and Seth Shields. The Orchestra Conductor is Kim Hostetter.

Leading the cast is Christopher Quigley as Old Deuteronomy, the second in command, Munkustrap, will be played by Carter Anstine. The Diva role of Grizabella will be portrayed by Julie Roda. Mister Mistoffelees will be played by Tony Mercado. Demeter and Bombalurina will be played by Lindsay Wilson and Kenzie Hulsey. Lea Coppola will portrayJennyanydots.

Sadie Roser will play the role of the motherly Jellylorum. Mckenna Spangler will portray the kitten, Jemima. Real brother and sister Donovan and Cassie Molloy will play the rambunctious Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer. Dylan Staub will play the cool cat, Rum Tum Tugger. The railway cat, Skimbleshanks, will be portrayed by Kenneth Hamme. Victoria will be played by Grace Richey and Doug Eppler with play the dual roles of Gus, the Theater Cat and Bustopher Jones.

Twelve more cast member include extremely talented technical dancers and choral cats to complete the cast of over 25 that will perform the artistry that creates the musical phenomenon known as CATS.

Get your tickets now before it sells out! This is a family show that will create a MEMORY that will last a lifetime. The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

